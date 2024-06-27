WILKES-BARRE — In the wake of the most successful financial year in venue history, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza has been recognized among the top-performing arenas worldwide in Pollstar Magazine’s 2024 Mid-Year Report.

Mohegan Sun Arena ranked 65th in total number of tickets sold among all arenas within the United States, selling more than 84,000 tickets from November 16, 2023, through May 15, 2024.

The ASM Global-managed venue was also recognized within the Pollstar Mid-Year Report among the top 100 highest-grossing arenas nationally and among the top 200 arenas in the world.

For more than 40 years, Pollstar’s Mid-Year Report includes a breakdown of the top venues in the world based on the number of tickets sold and the gross ticket sale revenues recorded by each venue.

With a seating capacity of just under 10,000, Mohegan Sun Arena outperformed many larger arenas worldwide in the Pollstar rankings, many of which are located in more densely populated markets. General Manager Stephen Poremba believes this accolade underscores the arena’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences for fans and performers alike.

“This ranking is a testament to the unwavering support of our community, the dedication of our staff, and the incredible athletes and artists who choose to perform here,” said Poremba. “We are grateful to our fans for making this possible and look forward to continuing to bring top-tier events to Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Over the course of the six-month reporting period, Mohegan Sun Arena held a number of sold-out performances, including Billy Strings, Journey, and Tim McGraw. Disney On Ice and WWE’s SmackDown also each experienced their highest earnings thus far at the Mohegan Sun Arena during their stops to the region.

The venue also hosted a number of regular and postseason games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Mohegan Sun Arena’s primary tenant and the American Hockey League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. These hockey games, other sporting events, and free-to-attend community events held at the venue are not included within the report metrics.

To mark the Mohegan Sun Arena’s 25th anniversary later this year, officials from Luzerne County Convention Center Authority and ASM Global, managing entities of the venue, announced a community celebration concert on Saturday, September 21.

Dubbed “Sailing Through Time,” the 25th-anniversary community celebration will feature the nautical-suited and captain’s-hat-clad band Yachtley Crew. Eddie Day and TNT are also set to perform at the milestone event.