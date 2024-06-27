SCRANTON — Scranton Fringe Festival, in partnership with The Center For The Living City and Everhart Museum, announced the grand kickoff for their 10th anniversary will include a large-scale 3D projection art installation!

This presentation will transform the front exterior of the Everhart Museum into a mesmerizing animated canvas. Using powerful projectors and 3D animation, the projection creates the illusion that the museum’s facade is dynamically transforming in a unique fusion of art and technology.

Lead artist on the project, Michael Nasser said, “This project is so important for the cultural scene of Northeast PA and it shows what is possible for artists to accomplish here. I am excited to be the lead artist for this project, and to participate in Scranton Fringe’s 10th anniversary festival because I think Fringe is an organization that has done so much for our region.”

The 3D projection will debut at the kick-off event for the 2024 Scranton Fringe Festival on Thursday, September 26, with an encore presentation Friday, September 27. This outdoor presentation of light and sound is free and open for all to attend.

Scranton Fringe is an award-winning arts organization supporting local creatives since 2015. They are dedicated to creating a bold platform for thought-provoking art while promoting Northeast Pennsylvania as a viable environment for fostering creavitity.

“The tenth anniversary of the Scranton Fringe Festival is a milestone event and the scale of this gorgeous project reflects how far we’ve come as an organization. We are incredibly proud of the community Fringe has built and so excited to kick off our tenth year together by presenting this major art installation,” said Elizabeth Bohan, Scranton Fringe Festival co-founder and managing director.

The Center For The Living City, the only urbanist organization founded in collaboration with Scranton native Jane Jacobs, is co-prouder of this event. “The activation of public space at this scale, and the use of creative arts to bring a city together speaks directly to our mission,” said Executive Director Maria MacDonald.

The 2024 Scranton Fringe Festival features theater, film, music, visual arts, and more across multiple venues in the Scranton area from September 26 through October 6.

This surreal work of art is made possible thanks to support from the Scranton Area Foundation, Lackawanna County, and other sponsors. Vital technical support is provided by Endeavor Audio & Light Services Inc.