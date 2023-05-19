BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announces the beginning of their Sensory Friendly Family Film Series starting Wednesday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. in the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema (Red Cinema).

The series runs until August 2 and all tickets are free. Shows screen at 1:30 pm.

The Sensory Friendly Family Film Series is specifically designed for children and adults living with autism. This program allows everyone to experience the joy of seeing their favorite movies on the big screen. As part of the film screenings, talking and walking are permitted, and stimming (self-regulation behavior) is encouraged.

The theater’s house lights are dimmed but remain on, while the film volume is lowered and previews are eliminated, in an effort to provide a comfortable viewing experience for attendees. Additionally, families with special dietary needs are allowed to bring food from home.

There will be a total of ten movies to be shown from May 24 to August 2. Tickets must be printed out before attending the film series.

Sensory Friendly Family Film Series Schedule:

Wednesday, May 4

Minions: Rise of Gru (PG)

Wednesday, May 31

Sing (PG)

Wednesday, June 7

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG)

Wednesday, June 21

The Lego Batman Movie (PG)

Wednesday, June 28

Mulan (G)

Wednesday, July 5

Paddington 2 (PG)

Wednesday, July 12

The Princess and the Frog (G)

Wednesday, July 19

Encanto (G)

Wednesday, July 26

Moana (PG)

Wednesday, August 2

Frozen (PG)

The film series will provide a more comfortable viewing experience, where attendees are encouraged to be themselves and enjoy the show.

“Access to the arts is at the forefront of ArtsQuest’s mission,” Ryan Hill, Senior Director of Programming, said. “Offering sensory-friendly screenings allows for more access to these great family movies, which in turn creates more memories for kids and adults alike.”

ArtsQuest’s mission is to provide access to exceptional artistic, cultural and educational experiences using arts and culture as key elements of economic development for our urban communities. ArtsQuest™ supports this mission via the presentation of performing and visual arts, film, arts education classes and outreach, youth programming and cultural events.