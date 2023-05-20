Cam Collins, a singer-songwriter-musician from Wilkes-Barre, just went solo. His very first single, “Instate Your Mind” under his new project premieres on 979X’s Locals Only show Sunday, May 21 during its 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. slot.

Collins only just decided to go it alone about a month ago in April of 2023. He used to be lead singer for an alt-rock band called The Crates, who won The Big Break Competition in Season 3 despite being the youngest competitors. When that project came to an end, Collins decided to go solo so that he could finally make the music he wants to make.

“I’ve done it for pure ego, I’ve done it for fame, I’ve done it for the dream — until I realized, after what happened in March, that the main purpose is exploring and expressing myself and who I am,” said Cam Collins.

With this new project, he’s bringing all his showmanship, rasp, and rawness to his new pop-punk tracks. Cam Collins describes his sound as “if Steven Tyler played for Jack White” or “if Kurt Cobain was in Led Zeppelin.”

He has always been inspired by two things; Classic rock from listening to the radio with his dad and then in highschool, he developed an affinity for alternative rock like Nirvana and Green Day. “I try blending the classic rock spectacle with the emotion and raw energy of the pop-punk scene,” said Cam Collins

As a kid, he always listened to his sister’s music like Chris Brown, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry, then one day he played an Offspring record on vinyl and became hooked on that. This blend of pop and rock influences might explain Cam Collins’ sound today, which he said is poppy as hell for this metal-influenced region — but he’s not ashamed of it.

It all started with piano. His mom brought home a classical record, thinking no one would ever even play it. But, Cam Collins put it on, and taught himself to play Beethoven just by listening. When piano became an expensive hobby, he picked up the guitar. Now at 22 years old, he’s already been playing eight years and can play just about every instrument apart from drums.

“Versatility is a big big talent of mine that I never showcased before,” said Cam Collins. He’s aiming to change that with his new solo work.

Cam Collins just completed his first single, “Instate Your Mind” and plans to work on a first EP throughout this year. Until its debut on all streaming platforms on May 26, you can catch his first solo song on 979X’s “Locals Only” show.

“Melody has always been the strongest suite of mine,” said Cam Collins. “When I was in my old band, I made a riff inspired by “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore. When a melody comes into your head — you can’t just let it go.”

He brought the melody to his previous band, but no one was interested. Cemented into the hard rock scene, the idea was too pop for them, but Cam Collins believed in his vision. He decided to make it anyway.

Now, “Instate Your Mind” is his first release under his own name. Cam Collins explained the meaning behind the song title and its lyrics, “People wish for peace of mind or for change to bring them peace of mind, but none of it will be possible unless you are self aware.”

Next, Cam Collins will continue working on his first EP record with four to five songs to start. Once he nails down those songs and secures a back-up band, Cam Collins cannot wait to get back on stage and play live shows all over the Valley. He’s so appreciative for what NEPA has enabled him to accomplish.

“Thank you for all the support you’ve given me throughout the years. It wasn’t easy being a (Scranton) Prep kid, I was always treated like an outcast. It’s amazing that this area related to that,” said Cam Collins. “I love this area, I really do. I said from the beginning that no matter what, I’ll always keep that 570 in my handle.”

Follow along with Cam Collins on Instagram at @cam_collins570 and stay tuned into what this multi-talented Wilkes-Barre native artist has in store for us next! He’s also planning a Facebook/Instagram Live acoustic set.

Be sure to catch his brand new song on the radio for the first time on Sunday, May 21 only on 979X during “Locals Only” from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.