Joshua Worobey

Age: 23

Location: Scranton

Who do you admire?

Definitely my dad he’s always there for me and has taught me to work hard for what you want in life

What would your last meal be?

Bbq wings from Waldos. My favorite food is wings

What was your favorite concert?

Meek Mill

What is your life motto?

Feel the fear and do it anyway

What three things can you not live without?

Ketchup, wings and the gym

What do you do for fun?

Lift, run, and play sports

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be?

Work hard for something you want

What is your favorite quote?

Resist the things you can find everywhere

How would your friends best describe you?

Funny caring motivated

What motivates you to succeed?

Setting high goals and going above and beyond to reach them

What are you most grateful for?

Being healthy, alive and having a good attitude

What is an ideal weekend for you ?

Being Philadelphia watching the Eagles and hanging out in the city

How would you describe yourself in 5 words or less?

Funny caring respectful hardworking and very motivated

What is your favorite Fall activity?

Going to pumpkin patch

What music has most influenced you?

Meek mill and the impact he’s making around the world about the criminal justice system and people being treated unfairly