Get set for La Festa Italiana

SCRANTON – Courthouse Square will host more than 80 vendors serving up Italian food and continuous live entertainment as the Electric City annual celebration of all things Italiana returns this weekend.

La Festa Italiana will be held Friday through Monday. There is no admission charge.

A new this year is the Jersey Pizza Boys – brothers Michael and Nicholas Testa – who will display their renowned skill to toss and spin pizza dough. Since a video of Michael doing pizza dough tricks went viral in 2012, the boys have been featured nationally and globally on television shows and festivals.

The Jersey Pizza Boys will perform on the Main Stage on at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Cameos, one of New Jersey’s top oldies bands, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday on the main stage.

The Cameos are an eight-piece oldies/vocal harmony group who create and perform their own unique renditions of the most popular songs of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

Among the many other acts that will perform are the Poets, comedian Uncle Floyd Vivino, Ray Massa’s “EuroRhythms” from Ohio, Frank Sinatra tribute (Chris DiMattio), Dean Martin Tribute (Andy DiMino from Las Vegas), a Connie Francis tribute featuring Nikki Rasmus, Los Vega New York Italian Show Band, the Italian Continentals, Gene Dempsey Orchestra, Old Friends, Flaxy Morgan, Popstar Drive, Peter Pierre Figuccio & The New Citations from New York and Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax.

The annual Mass in Italian will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Diocese of Scranton Pastoral Center, located one block from the festival site.

Fireworks will be displayed on Sunday night.

ENTERTAINMENT

MAIN STAGE

FRIDAY

4:30 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

5 p.m. Paul LaBelle and The Exact Change Band

6:30 p.m. – Star Dance Academy

7 p.m. – The Cameos, New Jersey’s Favorite Oldies Group

SATURDAY

10 a.m. – James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race/Walk

Noon – Italian Continentals with Mike Lanza

1:30 p.m. – The Paramounts

2:30 p.m. – Turi Dance Studio

3 p.m. – Old Friends

5:30 p.m. – Arts in Movement

5:30 p.m. Ray Massa’s Eurorhythms, La Festa’s Premier Italian Band

6:30 p.m. – Jersey Pizza Boys Spin & Toss Pizza Dough

7 p.m. – The Eurorhythms

9 p.m. – Popstar Drive, Premier Dance Band

SUNDAY

10 a.m. – Mass in Italian language at Diocesan Pastoral Center

Noon – Los Vega, New York Italian Show Band

1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. – Al Grout, Juggler and Magician

1:30 p.m. – Los Vega, New York Italian Show Band

3 p.m. – Connie Francis Tribute featuring Nikki Rasmus

4 p.m. – Jersey Pizza Boys Spin & Toss Pizza Dough

4:30 p.m. – “Uncle Floyd” Vivino, famous New Jersey Comedian

5:30 p.m. – Ballet Theatre of Scranton

6 p.m. – Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Tribute, Chris DiMattio’s Frank Sinatra tribute show with Las Vegas’ Andy Dimino as Dean Martin, featuring Kenny McGraw’s Brass & Ivory Band

8:30 p.m. – The Poets, La Festa’s Own Show Band

10 p.m. – Fireworks

MONDAY

Noon – The Gene Dempsey Orchestra

1:30 p.m. – Flaxy Morgan Band

2:30 p.m. – Prima Elite Dance Academy

3:30 p.m. – Peter Pierre Figuccio & The New Citations from New York

6 p.m. Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax

Fidelity Bank Stage and Picnic Area

Linden Street

SATURDAY

Noon – Tony Vergnetti

2:30 p.m. – Bill and Donna Arnold

5 p.m. – Danny Argo & Friends, Juggler Robert Smith

SUNDAY

1 p.m. – Danny ARGO & Friends

3:30 p.m. – Janice Gambo, Presto Pete and Chris Magic & More

MONDAY

1 p.m. – The Fortunes

3 p.m. – Sugar Ray Nementz

5 p.m. – DJ Donna Diva, Presto Pete and Chris Magic & More

WAYNE BANK STAGE

Adams Avenue at Spruce Street

FRIDAY

4:30 p.m. – Nothing Yet

6:30 p.m. – Rogue Chimp

8 p.m. – Blush

SATURDAY

Noon – Two for the Road

2 p.m. – Take Three with Tony Boucelli

4 p.m. – Sarah Marie and Joseph, Italian Folk Tribute

6 p.m. – BKM

8 p.m. – Julian Sparacino’s Lights Out

SUNDAY

Noon – Fuzzy Park Duo

2 p.m. – The Fab Three

4 p.m. – Black Tie Stereo, Electric City’s Best

6 p.m. – The Frost, Damien the Magician

MONDAY

Noon – The Wanabees

2 p.m. – Fulvio And Sal, The Italians that do it better

4 p.m. – East Coast, Damien the Magician

PLUS

Jim Cullen, Jim Waltich & Jack Bordo Strolling on the Square

Play Bocce with Danny Lovaglio

Cannoli Eating Contest Monday at 3 p.m.

Festival goers pack Courthouse Square in Scranton during La Festa Italiana last year. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_TTL090516LaFesta_mk_2.jpg Festival goers pack Courthouse Square in Scranton during La Festa Italiana last year. File photos La Festa Italiana on Courthouse Square in Scranton always draws a crowd https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_lafesta02.jpg La Festa Italiana on Courthouse Square in Scranton always draws a crowd File photos

Annual Courthouse Square bash this weekend