Man of the Week: Rein Beau

Name: Rein Beau

Age: 30

Location: Scranton

Who do you admire? I admire Elon Musk for his persistent desire to push the human species into a new phase of human evolution. He has showed me that anybody with enough persistence can achieve great accomplishments. His life story is quite interesting. YouTube has some decent documentaries for anybody interested in learning more.

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? I am most proud of opening my shop, The Kimchi Dude, inside of The Marketplace at Steamtown. For four years I hustled day in and day out to build my reputation as a reputable chef and to master my craft. Having never attended school for business or culinary arts, I had to implement a level of discipline into my life like I had never experienced before. The process of learning culinary techniques foreign to most chefs, horticulture, and business protocols has been testing to say the least. Along the way, I have become a better writer, speaker, and with an emphasis on health food, I have strengthened my ability to show compassion for those in need of nurture. I have jumped through burning hoops and seen my share of haters. At this point, I have an exterior made of titanium. I was in a deep deep hole that I dug through my 20s and seeing that, even from that point, I was still able to reach the light is something I hold dear to my heart. I encourage anybody reading this right now to pursue your dreams. It doesn’t matter what they are. If your mind can conceive it, if your heart believes it, you will achieve it. Believe it. You can do it. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Any bit of persistent progress is better than no progress. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. Stay positive. You are here for a purpose. Do whatever it takes and practice patience. It is a virtue.

What is your life motto? If you’re going to be a monkey, be a gorilla.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Living on a sustainable farmstead community writing lots of music

If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? Without a question, I would master traditional Japanese swordsmithing. The process of six months for an entire team to craft one sword is mind bending. Of course, I will need to learn fluent Japanese to even be considered for apprenticeship. I plan to begin that journey after this business venture stabilizes.

What are your top five personal values? Honesty, integrity, discipline, perseverance, perfectionism

What’s your philosophy in life? 3D life is illusory, a mind movie brought upon us by our deep subconscious desires. What we think, we will create. We should slow down and make sure we are in our heart space.

