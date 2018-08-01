Model of the Week: Jazmin Willow Bankus

Name: Jazmin Willow Bankus

Age: 29

Location: Berwick

What was your favorite concert? I got to see Tom Petty last year, and it was pretty amazing.

Where is your favorite place to vacation? Ocean City, Md. My grandmother lived there, so anytime a vacation pops up I have to go there to feel like I’m close to her.

What sounds do you love? Rain and thunderstorms — I even sleep to a thunderstorm track.

What was the best phase in your life? Probably going to LCCC. I had just graduated high school, I was making new college friends, trying new things, finding myself in life. When I think back to that time, I always smile.

What would your last meal be? Crab legs

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? I love the season changes, especially in fall-the colors are beautiful.

Do you collect anything? Sunglasses — I cannot stop buying them.

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Don’t give up. Everything will work out, and your future is gonna be great!

If you could master one skill you don’t have right now, what would it be? I’ve always wanted to learn a different language. I would want to be fluent in French.

Jazmin Willow Bankus https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_dance.jpg Jazmin Willow Bankus Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jazmin Willow Bankus https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_jaz-3.jpg Jazmin Willow Bankus Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jazmin Willow Bankus https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_jaz-4.jpg Jazmin Willow Bankus Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jazmin Willow Bankus https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_jaz-6.jpg Jazmin Willow Bankus Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jazmin Willow Bankus https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_jaz9.jpg Jazmin Willow Bankus Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jazmin Willow Bankus https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_jaz-2.jpg Jazmin Willow Bankus Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender