Ashley A. Michaels

Age: 21 for the tenth time

Location: NEPA

If you could be any fictional character who would you be?

Olivia Benson from Law and Order :SVU. It’s always been my life’s mission to help empower the underdog and I admire her tenacity and strength.

What would your theme song be?

“Blackbird,” by the Beatles. I myself have lived through many dark times in my own head. I am fortunate enough now where I am in a place where I can fly and work in a profession where I can help others.

What is your favorite book?

My favorite book of all time is “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” by Lewis Carroll. This has been my favorite for roughly ten years because I, like Alice, fell down the rabbit hole once and got lost. I fortunately found my way out. But my adventures there have helped shape me into the woman I am today.

Who do you admire?

The woman I admire the most at the moment is Lady Gaga.