Spring 2019 Film Festival, 21 films in 21 days, tickets $8.50 excluding opening night. Through Thursday, May 2 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Opening night gala at 5:30 p.m. with 2 films, drinks and other refreshments for $40. Call 570-996-1500 for tickets.

Queer Coffee Klatch, a gathering to create an affirming and sober space for LGBTQ+ people every Thursday starting April 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Humor at the Hall, hosted by StreetKar Comedy and featuring Jeff Roser of South Philadelphia, Joey Tepedino, and locals Elliot Elliot, Russell Austin, Ray Meoni, and host Angelia Petrillo. 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

Wildlife Festival, meet a sloth and more 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, at Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2Gfnxby.

Underground Microphone, a performance series featuring NEPA talent every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington St., Scranton.

Spring Vegan Pop-up, with a full menu included with ticket price, drinks and live music. Hosted by Stage West and eden-a vegan cafe. Reservations only, made at either location. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. $15. More information and menu at bit.ly/2Ge80bP.

Brewery Bingo, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Susquehanna Brewing Co., 635 S. Main St., Pittston.

The RAND0m1Z3R 2.0: A Night of Unplanned Comedy, another comedy event hosted by StreetKar Comedy, this time with improv. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 26, at The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton. $5. 21+.

NEPA Green Fair & 5K Run/Walk, with proceeds benefitting The Greenhouse Project and Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support (SEEDS), local non-profits. 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. More information at bit.ly/2Gih9Qx.

Back Breakers Entertainment: Breakthrough, a night of local wrestling at the Back Breakers Training Center, 399 N. Main St., Archbald. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 399 N. Main St., Archbald. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2GdB974.

Taste of Fringe, an evening of live performances, art, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar to make the 2019 Scranton Fringe Festival a reality. Thursday, May 2, at The SPACE at Olive, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2GiYdBe.

The Office Trivia Bar Crawl, with drink specials and Dundie Awards galore. Create teams of 2 to 8 people to participate in trivia. Crawl check-in starts at 4 p.m. at the Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton. Saturday, May 4. More information, tickets and full schedule at bit.ly/2GgZo4k.

Grrrls Night Takeover, with performances by NEPA women in poetry, music and comedy. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Nay Aug Park, Scranton. More information at bit.ly/2GiYpjW.

Bonsai and Beer, sip on beer and learn about the ancient art of Bonsai from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Susquehanna Brewing Co., 635 S. Main St., Pittston. Information on registration at bit.ly/2Gse8NZ.

Adult Swim Night, swim and win stuff with live entertainment from Vine St. Band, 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. $10. 21+.

Outdoor Yoga at Hillside Farms, hosted by Zen Barre. Every Wednesday from June 5 through August. $10. More information at bit.ly/2GcZ2eW.

Weird & Wired Punk Bazaar and Zine Expo, with art, records, VHS tapes, vintage and more. Special appearance by Allison Wolfe. Music by SaturBae. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary’s Center, 320 Mifflin Ave., Scranton. $2.

NEPA Pride: March to the Park, with a 5K walk/run, a pride parade, entertainment, food, local vendors, a drag show, games, health screenings and more, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Kirby Park, 301 Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre. More information at bit.ly/2GeGISJ.