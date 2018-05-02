Man of the Week: Chris Kelly

Name: Chris Kelly

Age: 24

Location: Hanover Township

What do you do for fun? I pursue passionate dreams. I model, perform in drag and play and compose music.

How would your friends best describe you? Eccentric, creative and kind-hearted

Whats your biggest pet peeve? When people misunderstand or misjudge my aura.

Who motivates you to succeed? My friends and fans with their loving encouragement and support to evolve and be better.

Whats your life motto? Always be yourself, no matter what anyone says or does to you. You are your own unique individual with your own special personality and adventurous expression. Never ever feel like you have to change yourself for anyone, not for society, not for your family/relatives, and not for someone you admire/like. Family doesn’t always have to biological, blood related. Family is what you make of it and of those around you. People who will care for you will always accept and understand you, be there when you need them most at any given time, and that’s what family is. Never ever give up on your dreams, no matter how hard or difficult they may be to achieve or how far they may seem out of reach. Don’t let the envious haters ever knock you down from what you want to do in life. If you have passionate pursuance, keep that pride and dignity close to your heart, mind over matter, and you will never fall down. Never give up. Always be humble and forever grateful for everything and anything that is given to you. Always help others that are in dire need. Karma is real and it will return its favor back to you.

What motivates you to succeed? My friends and fans. The amount of amazing support, loving sincerity and caring words of kindness, without any of that, I wouldn’t be doing anything I am doing today. They give me the everlasting joy to keep pursuing what I love to do every day of my life. I thank them all with the biggest hugs possible. What also motivates me is myself. I am always constantly wanting to better myself from my last creation to the next. I want to strive to be the best I can be each time. I want to be this role model to others when in due time I become famous, to show that anyone can do it, no matter how much you were made fun of, picked on, harassed, tortured verbally, physically, mentally, you can show forth your strength and battle scars to those who bullied you throughout your school and adult life; you can do it, and do it better than them any day! To show you could always overcome any obstacle or hardship that faces you, and get past it.

Chris Kelly https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_c-1.jpg Chris Kelly Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender