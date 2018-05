Model of the Week: Gina Kirkpatrick

Name: Gina Kirkpatrick

Age: 18

Location: Pittston

What is your biggest pet peeve? When people don’t use their blinkers while driving

What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? I went zip-lining over Niagara Falls.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Having a husband and kids and working as a probation officer

What was your favorite concert? PnB Rock

What would your last meal be? Definitely pizza

Who do you admire? Selena Gomez

