Man of the Week: Michael Sosnowski

Name: Michael Sosnowski

Age 18

Location: Wilkes-Barre

What would your theme song be? “Stir Fry” By Migos

What do you do for fun? Snowboard, skateboard and play ice hockey

What’s your favorite thing about living in NEPA? City life, and five minutes down the road you can be in the middle of nowhere.

If you could master one skill what would it be? To be able to play tennis

How would your friends describe you? Crazy and always funny

Do you have a nickname? Pocono Mike

