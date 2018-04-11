 Added on April 11, 2018  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

Man of the Week: Michael Sosnowski

Print This Page
Michael Sosnowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Michael Sosnowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Michael Sosnowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Michael Sosnowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Michael Sosnowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Michael Sosnowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Michael Sosnowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Michael Sosnowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Recommended

    Name: Michael Sosnowski

    Age 18

    Location: Wilkes-Barre

    What would your theme song be? “Stir Fry” By Migos

    What do you do for fun? Snowboard, skateboard and play ice hockey

    What’s your favorite thing about living in NEPA? City life, and five minutes down the road you can be in the middle of nowhere.

    If you could master one skill what would it be? To be able to play tennis

    How would your friends describe you? Crazy and always funny

    Do you have a nickname? Pocono Mike

    Michael Sosnowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_mic-.jpgMichael Sosnowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Michael Sosnowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_mic-2.jpgMichael Sosnowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Michael Sosnowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_mic-3.jpgMichael Sosnowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Michael Sosnowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_mic-4.jpgMichael Sosnowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Michael Sosnowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_mic-5.jpgMichael Sosnowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Michael Sosnowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_mic-6.jpgMichael Sosnowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Michael Sosnowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_mic-8.jpgMichael Sosnowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Michael Sosnowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_mic-7.jpgMichael Sosnowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus