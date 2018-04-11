Man of the Week: Michael Sosnowski
Name: Michael Sosnowski
Age 18
Location: Wilkes-Barre
What would your theme song be? “Stir Fry” By Migos
What do you do for fun? Snowboard, skateboard and play ice hockey
What’s your favorite thing about living in NEPA? City life, and five minutes down the road you can be in the middle of nowhere.
If you could master one skill what would it be? To be able to play tennis
How would your friends describe you? Crazy and always funny
Do you have a nickname? Pocono Mike
