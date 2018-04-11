Model of the Week: Shauna Fahad

Name: Shauna Fahad

Age: 22

Location: Raised in Scranton, currently in Pittsburgh.

If you could give your younger self advice, what would it be? Be patient, and take things with a grain of salt. You’re so quick to give things your all when it may not deserve it, and it drained you. But you will figure it out.

If you could choose to be any fictional character who would you choose? Eowyn from “Lord of the Rings.” It would be amazing to be a part of that world.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? With a family, in a nice home somewhere a little more south, going after my dreams.

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? There’s a few, being accepted to school for my dream career, having a growing list on my IMDB page, and being an important resource to my friends.

Who do you admire? My mother, above all. She taught me how to handle the things I never thought I could and has always pushed me and believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.

What is your favorite Weekender feature? Definitely the music section!

