Name: Ramadan Young

Age: 23

Location: Wilkes-Barre

What are you most grateful for? I’m grateful for my daughters.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years ? Miami, Fla.

What you do for fun? Listen to music

Who do you admire ? Craig Mack

What would your last meal be? Fried chicken, mac and cheese, greens and cornbread

Ramadan Young https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_R-1.jpg Ramadan Young Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Ramadan Young https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_R-3.jpg Ramadan Young Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Ramadan Young https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_R2.jpg Ramadan Young Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Ramadan Young https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_R5.jpg Ramadan Young Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Ramadan Young https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_R6.jpg Ramadan Young Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Ramadan Young https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_R4.jpg Ramadan Young Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender