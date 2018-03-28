 Added on March 28, 2018  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Model of the Week: Sandra Roberts

    Name: Sandra Roberts

    Age: 37

    Location: Wilkes-Barre

    If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Don’t hide; be true to yourself.

    If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? To draw left-handed

    What would your last meal be? A big juicy T-bone with a loaded baked potato

    What sounds do you love? Laughter and violins

