Model of the Week: Sandra Roberts

Name: Sandra Roberts

Age: 37

Location: Wilkes-Barre

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Don’t hide; be true to yourself.

If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? To draw left-handed

What would your last meal be? A big juicy T-bone with a loaded baked potato

What sounds do you love? Laughter and violins

Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_sandy-.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_sandy-2.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_sandy-31.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_sandy-6.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_sandy-7.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_sandy3.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_sandy4.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_sandy11.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_ss.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Sandra Roberts https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_sandy-3.jpg Sandra Roberts Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender