Model of the Week: Sandra Roberts
Name: Sandra Roberts
Age: 37
Location: Wilkes-Barre
If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Don’t hide; be true to yourself.
If you could master one skill you don’t have right now what would it be? To draw left-handed
What would your last meal be? A big juicy T-bone with a loaded baked potato
What sounds do you love? Laughter and violins
