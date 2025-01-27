Also new to the resort this season is MACs, customizable mac n cheese restaurant, and Java Manjaro, an updated cafe.

Step behind the secret door for a swanky new bar and lounge located inside Kalahari Resorts Poconos.

POCONO MANOR — Friday, Nov. 17, marked the official grand opening of Redd’s Piano Bar and Lounge inside Kalahari Resorts in the Pocono Mountains!

Guests celebrated the ribbon cutting at Redd’s Piano Bar and Lounge, as well as additions MACs Macaroni and Cheese Shop and Java Manjaro, now open for 2025 in the massive indoor waterpark resort’s dining options.

At Redd’s Piano Bar and Lounge, guests are transported to a speakeasy-inspired atmosphere complete with a hidden door and a chic drinks. The venue is open every evening at 7:00 p.m. with live entertainment starting at 8:00 p.m.

General Manager at Kalahari Resorts in the Pocono Mountains, Don Pleau says in the resort’s video from the grand opening, “The area doesn’t have another piano bar like this. It’s just going to be the epicenter of fun every night.”

Relive all the best parts of prohibition inside this sleek, stylish bar and lounge. Sip signature cocktails like the Cotton Candy Cocktail and Marshmallow Martini while listening in on live entertainment from world-class musicians. The sing-along classics and trending hits make for an unforgettable night at this adult-centric spot along your trip.

New restaurant offering, MACs Macaroni and Cheese Shop, is ideal for a hearty lunch or a satisfying late-night meal after the piano bar, with customizable mac-and-cheese dishes guaranteed to hit the spot.

Then, Java Manjaro is the perfect stop for the morning after Redd’s, offering specialty Starbucks coffee drinks and quick bites to recharge after a memorable night-out.

“There’s always something new and exciting happening at the Kalahari. We are always looking for ways we can make a better experience for our guests,” says Pleau.

Photo Credit – Kalahari Resorts Poconos