TANNERSVILLE – Feast and frolic! Camelback Resort invites locals and destination travelers to embrace the festive spirit with its dining experiences paired with thrilling Pocono Mountains adventures to celebrate the holiday season.

From cozy, scenic buffet meals to the excitement of Camelback’s 560-acre year-round resort, guests can enjoy award-winning attractions and activities designed for the entire family.

Conveniently located at Hemispheres in the Camelback Lodge lobby, guests can indulge in exceptional Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve buffets. Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse will also offer exclusive Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve specials, so book your reservations.

For those looking to fully experience the magic of the season, Camelback’s world-class snow sports and Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark create the ultimate holiday getaway with both snow and water.

HOLIDAY DINING SCHEDULE AT CAMELBACK RESORT:

Thanksgiving Buffet at Hemispheres Restaurant – Thursday, November 28, 3 to 10 p.m.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Pocono Mountains, family and friends can gather at Hemispheres for a memorable Thanksgiving celebration featuring a bountiful buffet designed to delight every palate.

Guests can start with an array of fresh and composed salads such as Grilled Chicken Veronique Salad, Charcuterie & Cheese Display and Italian Wedding Soup and Petite Appetizers like Beef Wellington and Coconut Shrimp.

The Carving Station delights with Honey Glazed Turkey Breast with gravy and cranberry sauce and Grilled Flank Steak.

At the Action Station are Pastas like Pumpkin Ravioli and a choice of vegetables, proteins, sauces and garnishes. There are many make your own selections at the Taco Bar and a tempting list of Enhancements including Green Bean Casserole, Bread Stuffing and Candied Yams with Marshmallows.

The Kids Station has favorites like Chicken Tenders, Corn Dogs, Pizza and Mac & Cheese. For a delicious ending: Pumpkin Pie, Flan Cake, a Chocolate Fountain and more.

Thanksgiving Buffet is $49.99 per guest (ages 13 and up); $18 per child (ages 6 to 12); children 5 and under are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Christmas Eve Buffet at Hemispheres Restaurant – Tuesday, December 24, 4 to 10 p.m.

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and the picturesque mountain setting at Hemispheres sets the stage for a festive holiday feast offering delightful dishes crafted to please.

Fresh & Composed Salads offered are Antipasto, Seafood, Country Potato Salad and others. There’s also Minestrone and New England Clam Chowder and a Charcuterie & Cheese Display.

The Carving Station has Herb Roasted Ribeye and Honey Mustard Glazed Ham.

At the chef’s Action Pasta Station, they’ll be serving Penne, Fettuccine and Tortellini, as well as Baby Spinach, Mushrooms and more vegetables. There’s a choice of Meatballs, Shrimp and Italian Sausage. Sauce options include Marinara, Alfredo, Pesto and Vodka.

Another favorite is the Hibachi Station with Protein, Vegetables, White Rice and Noodles.

At the Wings Station, they are serving BBQ, Spicy and Mango Habanero Wings with blue cheese and ranch dressings. Enhancements feature such choices as Twice Baked Potatoes, Seafood Paella and Stuffed Cheese Eggplant Rolls.

For the kids: Pepperoni Pizza, Fried Potatoes, Chicken Tenders and Corn Dogs. Delectable Sweets please with Waffles with Ice Cream, Chocolate Fountain and Assorted Petite Seasonal Desserts.

Christmas Eve Buffet is $49.99 per guest (ages 13 and up); $18 per child (ages 6 to 12); children 5 and under are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Christmas Day Buffet at Hemispheres Restaurant – Wednesday, December 25, 3 to 10 p.m.

Ho, ho, ho! Guests dining at Camelback’s Hemispheres Restaurant will be filled with holiday cheer as they enjoy a festive spread at the Christmas Day Buffet.

The feast begins with a variety of salads, including Build-Your-Own Salad, Pasta Salads, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chicken Noodle Soup, Cream of Mushroom Soup and Artisan Bread and Butter.

Herb Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Mushroom Bordelaise Sauce and Pan Seared Lamb Chops are the featured dishes at the Carving Station. The Pasta Bar features Bow Tie Pasta, Gluten-Free Penne and more, along with a wide choice of toppings, sauces and finishes.

At the Ramen Station, guests may create their own bowls with Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Pork, Eggs and Vegetables including Kale, Peppers, Onions, Shredded Carrots and Vegetable Broth with Noodles.

In addition, there will be an Assorted Wings Station and Enhancements such as Truffle Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Pork Butt, Vegetable Lasagna, Stuffed Seafood Flounder and others.

Kids are pleased celebrating with Corn Dogs, Pizza, Mac & Cheese, Potatoes and Chicken Tenders. Christmas Day Desserts are Assorted Petite Seasonal Delights, Waffles with Ice Cream and Chocolate Fountain Sweets.

Christmas Day Buffet is $59.99 per guest (ages 13 and up); $22 per child (ages 6 to 12); children 5 and under are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity.

New Year’s Eve Buffet at Hemispheres Restaurant – Tuesday, December 31, 4 p.m.

Families and friends can celebrate the arrival of 2025 with Hemispheres’ spectacular New Year’s Eve Buffet.

Guests will be greeted with Fresh & Composed Salads such as Antipasto Salad, Kale with Roasted Potato Salad and selections from the Assorted Seafood Bar and Assorted Fresh Cut Fruit with Toppings. Potato and Leek Soup and Chicken Tortilla Soup are on the menu, and the Butcher Chops Station is serving Tomahawk Steak, Beef Tenderloin and NY Strip Steak with Bordelaise and Horseradish Cream Sauces.

Everyone will love visiting the Pasta Bar with all its delicious choices, and sure to be a favorite is the Baked Potatoes Action Station with choice of potato and toppings like BBQ Shredded Chicken and Pulled Pork.

At the Asian Station, choices include Vegetable Lo Mein, Teriyaki Beef and Broccoli, Fried Pork Potstickers and more. Enhancements such as Wild Mushroom Saffron Risotto, Baked Ziti and Stuffed Crab Meat Shrimp are offered.

The Kids Station features their faves: Chicken Tenders, Pizza, Corn Dogs and more. To end the sweet year: Waffle Station and Ice Cream, Assorted Petite Seasonal Desserts and the ever-popular Chocolate Fountain.

New Year’s Eve Buffet is $69.99 per adult; $24 per child (ages 6 to 12); children ages 5 and under are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Holiday dining reservations are available at camelbackresort.com/restaurant/hemispheres for Hemispheres and camelbackresort.com/restaurant/berrellis-italian-chophouse for Berrelli’s.