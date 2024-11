Experience live music locally every weekend at all these music-loving restaurants, bars, theaters, and other venues in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Most of these hotspots for great music have different artists playing every weekend, so there’s always something new for you to see and hear!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: The Shameless Duo, with legendary local musicians Eddie Appnell and Henry Pehala, host Open Mic Night every Thursday evening at Grotto Pizza’s Harveys Lake location! Out of Plains, this classic rock duo has been delighting audiences with their skillful covers across NEPA!

by: Gabrielle Lang

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Lipstick & Rye

THURS, NOV 14, 7:00 P.M.

MADNESS DISTILLERY

Cass Noelle @ Tornado Alley

FRI, NOV 15, 7:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Lehighann & Company

SAT, NOV 16, 9:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Area 52

FRI, NOV 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma

SAT, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

DJ Andrew Highland @ Now That’s What I Call The 90s!

FRI, NOV 15, 9:00 P.M.

–

Norma Jean & Teeth

SAT, NOV 16, 6:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

1964 The Tribute @ Sherman Theater

FRI, NOV 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Apes of the State @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, NOV 16, 7:30 P.M.

–

Adrift @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, NOV 17, 3:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Chae

SAT, NOV 16, 6:00 P.M

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, NOV 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Random Rock

FRI, NOV 15, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Autumn Falls

FRI, NOV 15, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Dashboard Mary @ Happy Hour

FRI, NOV 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

FRI, NOV 15, 9:00 P.M.

–

Clarence Spady featuring Erin Malloy

SAT, NOV 16, 9:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Riptide – Acoustic Duo

SAT, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SUN, NOV 17, 4:00 P.M.

QUEEN CITY TAVERN

Jay Luke

THURS, NOV 14, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Bywater Call

FRI, NOV 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Last Waltz Celebration by The “The Band” Band

SAT, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Better Than Bad

THURS, NOV 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90’s

FRI, NOV 15, 9:00 P.M.

–

Jugfish

SAT, NOV 16, 9:45 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Two Taboo

FRI, NOV 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Luke Tinklepaugh

SAT, NOV 16, 2:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Wanabees

FRI, NOV 15, 7:30 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SAT, NOV 16, 9:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Octave Cat

FRI, NOV 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Issues – Korn Tribute, Eminescence – Evanescence Tribute, The Black Album – Metallica Tribute

SAT, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Greenfield III @ Funky Thursday

THURS, NOV 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

QBALL

FRI, NOV 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friendly Fyre

SAT, NOV 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Critchley Brothers Band

SUN, NOV 17, 4:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, NOV 15, 6:30 P.M.

–

Brendan Smith

SAT, NOV 16, 6:30 P.M.

–

Ed & Bird Dog

SUN, NOV 17, 3:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers

FRI, NOV 15, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Grunge @ Breakers

SAT, NOV 16, 8:30 P.M.

–

Toga Party Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, NOV 16, 9:30 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Swank

FRI, NOV 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toasted

SAT, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M

COVE HAVEN RESORT

Leighann & Company

SUN, NOV 17, 6:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Josh Turner – The Greatest Hits Tour with Christian Hayes

FRI, NOV 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Four Horsemen – The Only Album- Quality Metallica Tribute

SAT, NOV 16, 8:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR BAR

Mel Rivers

FRI, NOV 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Acker

SAT, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.

THE THEATER AT NORTH

“Second Helping” – The Original Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Show

FRI, NOV 15, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Skyler Stabin

THURS, NOV 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler Orchestra

FRI, NOV 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SAT, NOV 16, 3:00 P.M.

–

Siena McGeehan

SAT, NOV 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sean McGeehan

SUN, NOV 17, 3:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Lipstick & Rye

FRI, NOV 15, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Bad Girlfriend

FRI, NOV 15, 8:30 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, NOV 16, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.