STROUDSBURG – Renowned comedian, Jim Norton will be bringing his highly acclaimed “Now You Know” tour to the Sherman Theater stage on Saturday, November 16.

This one-night-only event promises an evening of uproarious laughter and unforgettable entertainment. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Jim Norton is a stand-up comedian, radio host, actor, and a twice NY Times bestselling author. Currently, he is the co-host of “The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show” on SiriusXM satellite radio. He has toured in clubs and theaters throughout the world for the last 30 years.His comedy specials can be seen on Netflix, MAX, Hulu, and Amazon.

In addition to his stand-up specials, he has released seven comedy albums. Throughout his career he has made multiple appearances on late night talk shows, and has appeared in several TV shows and films, including Martin Scorsese’s, “The Irishman.” A longtime fan of mixed martial arts, Jim is also the co-host of the official podcast of the UFC, “UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton & Matt Serra.” He lives in New York City.

The Sherman Theater is Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center, proudly served the Pocono region for 90 years. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office.