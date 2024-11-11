BETHLEHEM — ArtsQuest announced the first Musikfest 2025 headliner as country star, Riley Green!

Green will be coming to the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza with opener John Morgan on Friday, August 1. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m.

This show is sponsored by PenTelaDeta and Yuengling Lager, with media partner Cat Country 96.

Ticket access begins Tuesday, November 12, for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, November 15, for the general public at Musikfest.org. Ticket prices run from $35 to $125 ($249 for Steel Terrace which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables).

Riley Green has been compelling country music fans to raise a drink, shed a tear and, above all, celebrate where they are from, since first releasing his self-titled EP in 2018 with Big Machine Label Group. Since then, he has had hit songs like #1 PLATINUM hit “There Was This Girl,” the 3x-PLATINUM-certified heart-tugger “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” #1 single “Different ‘Rond Here (ft. Luke Combs)” and his chart-topping collab with Thomas Rhett, “Half of Me.”

Green has been named the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, a former MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and one of CRS’s 2020 New Faces.

His third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, was released on October 18. Green’s well-earned confidence in his work shines through across the 18-track set with five of the tracks being solely written including standouts “Jesus Saves,” “Worst Way” and title track “Don’t Mind If I Do (ft. Ella Langley).”

Opener John Morgan is the perfect complement to Green’s performance. With a style that’s defined by melodic grit and a craftsman’s approach to songwriting, Morgan brings a blue-collar toughness to country that’s pulled straight from a life immersed in bluegrass tradition.

He has earned cuts with Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean. Morgan has had his Grand Ole Opry debut and is now logging hours on the road opening for Aldean, ERNEST, Jameson Rodgers and, of course — Riley Green.

A total of 1,029,417 people attended Musikfest in 2024. The 11-day festival featured over 500 free performances, across 16 stages located throughout both the north and south-sides of Bethlehem.

The 42nd Musikfest is scheduled for August 1 through August 10 for 2025. This year’s Musikfest 2025 poster artist is Banana Factory Teaching Artist Mallory Zondag. To see the poster and learn more about Zondag’s vision for it, along with information about the festival, visit musikfest.org.