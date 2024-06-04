Booyah! Burgers & Bites in Clarks Summit has an old school ice cream & burger shoppe feel with plenty of tasty treats on the menu.

CLARKS SUMMIT —- It’s been a while since I’ve hit up a lunch spot. I’ve heard nothing but good things about Booyah! Burgers & Bites, so I ordered a little bit of everything.

The whole experience was super friendly and fast — and they didn’t even judge me for ordering a four-course meal at 1:00 o’clock in the afternoon. It’s important Weekender research!

Booyah! Burgers & Bites has a classic drive-up ice cream shoppe vibe. They’re rockin’ the service of a franchise fast-food place, with the menu of an old school American diner including burgers, ice cream, chicken, hoagies, fries, and other sides. They have locations in Clarks Summit and Wyoming to service Lackawanna and Luzerne counties for lunch and dinner.

I went a lil’ crazy and I regret nothing. I ordered the “Boo-rogies” with a side of homemade garlic butter sauce, Garlic Parmesan chicken bites, Buffalo Dip with tortilla chips, and naturally, the namesake food — a burger!

My pictures of the Booyah burger do not do it enough justice. This wonderfully messy, hefty burger was delightful. Although there were countless options to customize your order (including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options), I went with the original Cheeseburger recipe and I couldn’t have been happier. Next time, I’m doing all the crazy toppings!

Buffalo Dip from Booyah! Burgers & Bites in Clarks Summit

The first thing I reached for though was the Buffalo hot wing dip with tortilla chips. In truth, I ate so much of this lovely creamy dip that I had to eat the rest of my meal later…

I also really enjoyed the Garlic Parmesan bites; it was a great sauce and cooked perfectly to munch and share. The establishment offers a wide assortment of sauces to keep every meal fresh with unique flavors — all your standard picks plus everything from Angry Elf to Carolina BBQ to Dill Pickle. (I had to REALLY stop myself not order another pickle dish for my Weekender food review)

But, out of all the tasty things I tried, I think the pierogies were my favorite of all…they were perfect little fried pockets of goodness, dipped in the garlic butter…perfection. These babies are not trying to beat your grandma’s pierogies, they’ve got their own flair…as if fast-food joints or hotdog stands did pierogies and — did them well!

My only regret in my visit is that I didn’t have room for ice cream.

The fridge of cold dairy goodies at Booyah! Burgers & Bites in Clarks Summit.

Find a wide assortment of nostalgic delicacies from fried appetizers to frozen desserts. There’s an expansive menu to fit just about every diet, preference, and appetite at Booyah! Burgers & Bites. Bring the whole family and sit outside or place an order online and take it to go.

Booyah! is open year-round but they shine brightest in the summer with their joyful modern take on the American burger bar / ice cream shoppe. After a ballgame or a date or a festival — this is the spot to stop, unwind, and refuel.