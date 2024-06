As we head into a summer of fun, find tasty tunes (and tasty food & drinks) throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania’s countless venues. From Pittston Prohibition to Party on the Patio, from the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival to Penn’s Peak’s Summer Deck Parties…I don’t want to ever hear you complain there’s nothing to do in this town! Just take your pick below.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: A little local rock n’ roll with a melodic twist and powerful voice, Kerry Kenny Band kicks off Berwick’s Summer Concert Series on Thursday, June 6, at the historic Jackson Mansion. Then, they’ll play Turkey Hill Brewing Company in Bloomsburg on Saturday, June 8. Kerry Kenny makes music everyone will enjoy!

by: Gabrielle Lang

PITTSTON PROHIBITION

Flaxy Morgan, Wade Preston, Mike Miz and Philadelphia Freedom – A Tribute to Elton John

SUN, JUNE 9, 12:00 P.M.

EDWARDSVILLE PIEROGI FESTIVAL

Tom Slick and the Converted Grease Slappers

FRI, JUNE 7, 12:00 P.M.

–

John Stevens Polka Band

FRI, JUNE 7, 4:00 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan

FRI, JUNE 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Non Stop Band

SAT, JUNE 8, 10:00 A.M.

–

George Rittenhouse

SAT, JUNE 8, 12:00 P.M.

–

Frank Westowski Polka’s

SAT, JUNE 8, 2:00 P.M.

–

Shaky Ground

SAT, JUNE 8, 4:00 P.M.

–

The Blend

SAT, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.

HOG’S HOLLOW SALOON

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, JUNE 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo

SUN, JUNE 9, 12:00 P.M.

–

Space Kamp w/ Cultivated Mind

SUN, JUNE 9, 2:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Ja Mon! The Music of Bob Marley by the Mighty Manatees

FRI, JUNE 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Who’s Next – Tribute to the Who

SAT, JUNE 8, 8:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Acoustics Sessions

SAT, JUNE 8, 6:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Nicks in Time

FRI, JUNE 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Phat Beatz @ Adult Prom 2024

SAT, JUNE 8, 8:00 P.M.

JACKSON MANSION

Kerry Kenny Band @ Berwick Summer Concert Series

THURS, JUNE 6, 7:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

The Broke Pines

FRI, JUNE 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

LIVE MUSIC TBA @ Bags & Baskets for Bob

SAT, JUNE 8, 12:00 P.M.

–

Alibi

SAT, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Kevin Vest

THURS, JUNE 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery

FRI, JUNE 7, 9:00 P.M.

–

Traverse The Abyss @ Metal Mayhem

SAT, JUNE 8, 9:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

The Untouchables

FRI, JUNE 7, 6:30 P.M.

–

Friendly Fyre

SAT, JUNE 8, 6:30 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Corner Pocket Blues

FRI, JUNE 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

The 335

SAT, JUNE 1, 9:00 P.M.

THE WINDSOR INN

Snowblind

FRI, JUNE 7, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Bryan Banks

THURS, JUNE 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco

FRI, JUNE 7, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

SAT, JUNE 8, 8:30 P.M.

–

Papa Ron

SUN, JUNE 9, 4:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

The Amish Outlaws @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JUNE 6, 7:30 P.M.

–

Ken Norton @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 6, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, JUNE 6 10:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Grunge @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Breakers

SAT, JUNE 8, 8:30 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JUNE 8, 9:30 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Sosa

FRI, JUNE 7, 9:00 P.M.

–

Jeffrey James Band @ The Pavilion

SAT, JUNE 8, 8:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Andrew Tirado

THURS, JUNE 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Luke Tinklepaugh

FRI, JUNE 7, 6:00 P.M.

ALTER HOUSE

Jonny D

THURS, JUNE 6, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

Gone Crazy

SAT, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Lost at the Rodeo

FRI, JUNE 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dave & Chae

SAT, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Flaxy Morgan

SAT, JUNE 8, 1:00 P.M.

–

Fabulous 45’s

SUN, JUNE 9, 1:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Brad & Luke

FRI, JUNE 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Groove Trio

SAT, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Verse Connection @ Drinks & Drag

SUN, JUNE 9, 12:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, JUNE 9, 3:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Gabby Tolerico

SAT, JUNE 8, 9:30 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Blizzard Beach Bash 24

THURS, JUNE 6, 9:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Leighann & Andy

FRI, JUNE 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Joe Statuto

SAT, JUNE 8, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JUNE 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam Band

FRI, JUNE 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & the Karma

SAT, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SUN, JUNE 9, 1:00 P.M.

TURKEY HILL BREWING COMPANY

Kerry Kenny Band

SAT, JUNE 8, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Seasons Duo

FRI, JUNE 7, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR & GRILL

Phylis Hopkins Trio

FRI, JUNE 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Riley Loftus

SUN, JUNE 9, 4:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

South Penn Dixie @ Summer Deck Party

THURS, JUNE 6, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam

FRI, JUNE 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tommy James & The Shondells

SAT, JUNE 8, 8:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Jeremiah Tall Duo

THURS, JUNE 6, 6:30 P.M.

–

TBA

FRI, JUNE 7, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dem Guyz

SAT, JUNE 8, 6:30 P.M.

–

Blues Jam

SUN, JUNE 9, 3:00 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Space Kamp and Cultivated Mild

FRI, JUNE 7, 9:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Chris Shrive

FRI, JUNE 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Music Room

SUN, JUNE 9, 4:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Sharon Ambrozia & Kenny Mcgraw @ thejoint53

FRI, JUNE 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Smooth Restina Glow @ thejoint53

SAT, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Popstar Drive

SAT, JUNE 8, 9:30 P.M.

BEER BOYS

DJ Beatz

THURS, JUNE 6, 10:00 P.M.

–

SUPER DJ RICH STEELE

FRI, JUNE 7, 10:00 A.M.

–

DJ Kenton

SAT, JUNE 8, 10:00 P.M.

–

Peach Polaroid

SUN, JUNE 9, 4:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.