It’s well worth a drive to Miners Mills

I’ve been a longtime fan of Teberio’s pizza. My husband and I used to live within a stone’s throw of the cozy bar and restaurant in the heart of Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre. We have fond memories of the bustling Friday nights, filled with neighborly banter and the welcoming atmosphere of a mini “Cheers.”

Although time and circumstances led my husband and me to move out of the city, the allure of Teberio’s delicious Sicilian-style pizza and wings was strong enough to draw me back for a special occasion — the big game.

For this pizza trail adventure however, I put on my driving gloves (not really) and took the long and windy road to Wilkes-Barre for Teberio’s Sicilian style pizza and wings. I followed their Facebook directions and pre ordered the day before the game. Otherwise, I might have been out of luck.

Upon arrival, I was greeted by the sight of a well-oiled machine, with the staff efficiently handling the surge of game day orders. Every person that came in at their allotted time of pick up was served quickly.

The lively pre-game crowd in the bar area brought back a rush of nostalgia, reminding me of old times.

My order was ready within a few minutes and earlier than my designated time, and I was on my way.

On my 25-minute ride home, I seriously considered pulling over to the side of the road to dig into that pizza. That pizza and wing smell was pretty intoxicating, and I had to stay strong to keep my hands on the wheel and away from the pizza box. I could see myself trying to enjoy that pizza goodness and then dropping it on my light-colored interior, so I refrained.

I made it home and unloaded the car.

Diving into the pizza with my coat still on, I was immediately reminded of why Teberio’s holds a special place in my heart. The crust was the perfect balance of fluffy and soft, creating an ideal foundation for the harmonious blend of cheese and sauce. The onions added a subtle layer of flavor without overpowering the overall taste, a testament to the thoughtful preparation. In my opinion, it’s some of the best Sicilian in the area. I know that others agree.

I put the pizza and wings on top of the toaster oven, safely away from our dogs’ reach, so I thought, and went on to get some household things done before the game.

Before long I was disrupted by a crafty canine caper. My normally obedient dog managed to outsmart me and feast on 11 wings before I could intervene. She put her two front paws up on the countertop, batted at the pizza box with her paw, until it formed a downward ramp for the wing box in a bag, to slide down into her open mouth. From there, those wings were history.

Of course I didn’t stand by and watch her do this, but the pizza box was left laying at the incriminating ramp status so I was able to reenact the thievery in my mind. I managed to wrangle one wing out of her paw to save for my husband. Just to note, my dog never got sick or had an upset stomach from this chicken wing meal. She was just as happy as my husband would have been if he had gotten his hands on those wings. Luckily, Teberio’s tray of pizza had plenty of slices to keep my husband’s hunger at bay, with leftovers. By the way, he absolutely loved that one wing I was able to save for him.

Reflecting on the experience, my husband declared the pizza even better on the second day, a rare but delightful phenomenon in the world of leftovers. The encounter also piqued my curiosity about Teberio’s other offerings, particularly the intriguing pickle pizza and the highly praised chicken wing pizza. When we were neighbors, we had only stuck to the pizza basics. I saw several great reviews on the appetizers, salads, hoagies, wings, chicken bites and round personal pies. The pagach personal pizza looks amazing and perfect for a Lenten Friday evening!

Yesterday, while I began to write this review, I had a call with a local business friend who is moving out of the area to take another job. Since I had pizza on my brain, I asked him what pizza he most loved during his time in NEPA and he said hands down, Teberio’s. He too, enjoyed their pizza for the big game and drove a similar distance as did I!

As I continue my journey on the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail, I do so with a full heart and an eager palate, grateful for the delicious stop at Teberio’s.

