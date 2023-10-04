WILKES-BARRE — Boozy B’s, a beloved establishment known for their creative libations and community-focused events, extends an enchanting invitation to all wizards, witches, and Muggles alike for the annual Wizarding Fall Festival Weekend.

The magical festivities are set to take place from October 20 to October 22, transforming the heart of Center City Wilkes-Barre’s Midtown Village Courtyard into a spellbinding realm.

This free community event promises an extraordinary experience for all ages, featuring a delightful array of magical offerings. Attendees can savor a wide range of enchanting elixirs inspired by the wizarding world, meticulously crafted by Boozy B’s expert mixologists.

Delicacies include Butterbeer floats, Pumpkin Juice floats, Polyjuice Potion ice cream, Mulled Cider with a dash of Brandy, Spiked Hot Butterbeer, Cauldron Cakes, Whiskey Caramel Chocolate Frogs, and Spiked Golden Snitch Cake balls.

For the young aspiring witches and wizards, Boozy B’s has prepared a delightful selection of non-alcoholic beverages, ensuring everyone can partake in the magical fun. Butterbeer floats and hot butterbeer, along with potions served in cauldrons, will tantalize taste buds. The festivity continues with face paintings and wizardly balloons, adding an extra touch of enchantment.

Attendees will have the chance to embrace their House pride with House Raffles happening throughout the weekend, with each House having an opportunity to win a magical prize. Quidditch pong and a variety of exciting games will keep the enchantment alive and entertaining.

Visitors can also explore and shop at over 25 vendor booths in the Courtyard.

As the sun sets, the magic continues with a special screening of Harry Potter movies, allowing attendees to immerse themselves further into the wizarding world.

Boozy B’s Wizarding Fall Festival Weekend is a spellbinding experience not to be missed this spooky season. Hop on your Nimbus 2000 and join Boozy B’s in celebrating the wizarding world in Wilkes-Barre.