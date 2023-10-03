Chelcie Lynn’s alter-ego “Trailer Trash Tammy” went viral in the 2010s and boosted her down-home humor into the comedy spotlight.

STROUDSBURG — Comedian Chelcie Lynn, better known by her viral internet character “Trailer Trash Tammy,” arrives October 20 to the Sherman Theater for her “2 Fingers and a 12 Pack” Tour.

You may recognize her best with a Reba McEntire t-shirt and a cigarette hanging out of her mouth. Chelcie Lynn’s sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy, started going viral in 2014. Her hilarious tongue-in-cheek videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views and launched her career both on-screen and on-stage. She was named one of Variety’s Top 10 comics to watch in 2021, alongside 2023 Emmy nominees Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri.

Chelcie Lynn’s comedy is raw and raunchy, but oddly makes anyone from out in the boonies feel right at home. Her character, Trailer Trash Tammy holds nothing back and isn’t afraid to say exactly what’s on her mind.

Chelcie Lynn’s inaugural stand-up comedy tour, The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time, sold out in 2021 and she’s continued to hit the road ever since. She also hosted the Tailgates & Tallboys Festivals and appeared at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers’ feature film “Tangerine” as Madame Jillian. Chelcie will also appear in the upcoming feature film “Sweet Dreams” starring Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer, and Kate Upton.

Her contagious personality alone is enough to have you asking, “HEY, y’all got a cigarette?”. Chelcie Lynn arrives at the Sherman Theater on October 20 for a stand-up performance at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more and buy tickets for this comedy show in the Poconos.