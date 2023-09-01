Jim Mirabelli of NEPA Pizza Review checks out the “Trainwreck” pizza as well as their other pizza and wing options at The 1905 Tavern, a newly renovated restaurant in the former location of Daddy’s Bar in South Side Scranton.

The “Trainwreck” is their specialty pizza pie that includes seasoned Philly steak, Cup and Char pepperoni, fresh cut fries, whiz, “tunnel cheese,” and 1905 Tavern’s special trainwreck sauce. It’s certainly a different and tasty bite all its own!

In addition to the Trainwreck, Mirabelli also tests out the chicken wings, Gluten Free pizza, and their traditional round cheese pizza. Lots of goodies on the menu at this recently opened Scranton pub and eatery, recommended to NEPA Pizza Review by its readers. Here’s what Jim had to say…

