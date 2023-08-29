SCRANTON — La Festa Italiana starts Friday, September 1, in Scranton’s Courthouse Square and runs through Monday, September 4, with food and fun for Labor Day weekend.

This festival celebrates Italian heritage, culture, and of course – the amazing food. The cherished annual Scranton tradition started back in 1976 and now, every year, people come from all over to taste their way across Italy right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The all-ages event is free to attend and offers tons of food vendors serving up all the Italian dishes you can imagine.

La Festa Italiana is not all about the eating. Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the holiday weekend with opening ceremonies beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Alfredo’s Main Stage.

Headliners include Lights Out, a Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Friday night, The Cameos on Saturday night, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Tribute Show featuring Chris DiMattio and Las Vegas’ Andy DiMino on Sunday night, and finally the festival finishes with a performance by NEPA dance band Popstar Drive on Monday night.

Continuous performances from local bands, artists, and entertainers are set all day, every day on two stages. Some of those acts include Picture Perfect Band, Fuzzy Park Band, Meet Me on Marcie, Old Friends, and a whole lot more.

It’s not just music either! The La Festa Italiana Fireworks are scheduled for Sunday, September 3 at 10:00 p.m. There will also be jugglers, theater, magicians, and other unique acts to entertain audiences of all ages.

La Festa Italiana also hosts the 11th Annual Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Walk on Saturday, September 2, at 10:00 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Scranton Chapter of UNICO, the Italian-American service organization. Proceeds from the benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania Christmas Party and college scholarships for West Scranton High School students.

To register for the race in advance for $25 visit runsignup.com/Minicozzi or register the day-of from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for $35 at the corner of North Washington Avenue and Linden Street.

If all that excitement isn’t enough, this year coincides with First Friday Scranton. So, visitors can definitely expect a weekend of art exhibits and special events all throughout downtown Scranton in addition to all the great Italian food.

Oh! And, while you’re eating your way through Courthouse Square and boppin’ to the musicians, don’t forget to grab the festival mainstay; a porketta sandwich from UNICO Scranton Chapter tent.

Come out to Downtown Scranton this Labor Day weekend from September 1 to September 4 for food and fun for the whole family during La Festa Italiana di Lackawanna County 2023.