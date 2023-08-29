STROUDSBURG – The Sherman Theater presents the 17th annual Labor Day Festival. Stroudfest takes place in Downtown Stroudsburg Saturday, September 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

This one-day free community event offers live music on multiple stages as well as over 200 food, arts and crafts and retail vendors. Community organizations will provide special offers and displays that line Main Street between 5th and 9th Streets. Attendees can also enjoy the eclectic specialty shops and art galleries downtown as well as the restaurants and wineries.

This is an excellent opportunity for a last summer hurrah in the Poconos for Labor Day weekend with plenty to see, hear, and do.

Sherman Theater President and CEO Rich Berkowitz commented, “We are excited to once again present Stroudfest to our community this year. The event draws thousands of visitors to downtown Stroudsburg and Monroe County, showcasing the many offerings of our area and helps boost the local economy, now and throughout the year. We appreciate the Monroe County Commissioners and other event sponsors for their invaluable support, allowing us to make this event happen year after year.”

Generous sponsors of this event include: Bigfoot Country Pocono 103.1, The Armory Events, Lehigh Valley Health Network – Pocono, Poco 103 FM, Monroe County Commissioners, Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau, Dein Properties, Resort Beverage, Gray Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 93.5 SBG, East Stroudsburg University, Stroudsmoor and Sundance Vacations.

To become a sponsor or for more information, please visit www.shermantheater.com or call 570-420-2808.

The Sherman Theater has proudly served the Pocono region for 90 years and continues to strengthen the community by producing culturally-diverse, nationally-known professional acts and festivals throughout Monroe County.