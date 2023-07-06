BETHLEHEM — SteelStacks celebrates Taco SUNDAY when TacoFest returns. Spend July 9 at the SteelStacks campus enjoying tacos from around the Lehigh Valley along with music, activities, and, who could forget, the second annual Chihuahua Beauty Contest.

When it comes to tacos, there are no two alike. Everyone has their own spin, and you can rest assured with these local businesses there will be no shortage of interesting tacos to taste test, including vegan options as well.

A $10.00 general admission ticket to this NEPA food festival gives you access to the food, drinks, and all the fun set to take place. The event opens at 1:00 p.m. and goes until 7:00 p.m. The GA ticket also includes the TacoFest Sensory-Friendly Zone in the Blast Furnace Room.

Although Margarita Madness is already sold out, there are still tickets available for those wanting to enter their dog into the Chihuahua Beauty Contest, starting at 2:00 p.m. Strut your pup for the chance to have your fury friend dubbed Gooddest Doggo, Most Huggable, Cutest tail wiggle, and more!

TacoFest is set for a full day of not only taco-tasting, but also plenty of entertainment for attendees to participate in. You can go bobbing for ghost peppers or become a part of the “Spicy Talk” Comedy Game Show hosted by comedian Jon Lunger. There will also be live music from DJ Leaser of La Mega and Mariachi Maya Internacional.

Food vendors include:

Aqui Es: A Taste of Mexico

Cubano Xpress*

Cousins Maine Lobster

Don Juan Mexican Grill

Fiesta Churros

The Flying V*

Geakers Tacos*

Grumpy’s BBQ Roadhouse

Grubnight Food Truck

Holy Infancy Church

Kona Ice of Allentown

Lu Taqueira*

Mon & Mels Sweet Scoops*

Oomie ZoOmiez*

Take a Taco*

Taco Town

Taste Smokers

The Angry Chourico BBQ

Uno Taqueria

*vegan options

This annual food-centric celebration in Bethlehem will definitely give you something to “taco bout“!

TacoFest at the SteelStacks is presented by Cazadores Tequila. This event is 21+. Learn more about this event and grab your tickets here: https://www.steelstacks.org/festivals/tacofest/