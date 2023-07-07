In the midst of all the mid-summer PG-13 blockbusters and family films, finally comes an R-rated naughty comedy for the crowd that has long surpassed their tastebuds for pink elephants and lemonade.

“No Hard Feelings” starring Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow) as a struggling early 30’s gal who is fighting to save her mother’s house from going into foreclosure needs to come up with a plan and fast to save her homestead. That is before the banks take it back, leaving her homeless. Playing “Maddie” a part time seductress decided to answer a personal ad from a set of smothering parents, who are discreetly looking for a young woman to “date” their shy son (played sheepishly by Andrew Barth Feldman) in hopes to bring him out of his shell and get him ready socially for his next chapter in college.

This style of R-rated film is now becoming somewhat of a dying breed in the world of Hollywood. Reason being you may ask? Well for starters, because of its R-rating, means it gets less booties in the seats, which in turn means less money for the studios. Also, at least for the time being, with this post-COVID, political circus world we are living in currently, it seems the majority are always wanting to watch “Clean” films that end in a traditional happy ending. But is that reality? Well maybe if you are the Hallmark Channel movie type, which I am really not. No Judgement!

In terms of style, this one was reminiscent of the almost equally engaging 2011 film “Bad Teacher” starring Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake. If you haven’t watched it yet and missed it, I recommend perhaps giving it a try. The jokes and humor in the film were downright hilarious, and over abundant if I must say. A compadre of mine who came along to check this one out with me, didn’t love the feel-good story side of it, he just wanted the goods, but what does he know? I am the prestigious film critic here, wink!

Although Jennifer Lawrence seems odd in real life and I do tend to think some of her work is overrated including her Best Actress Oscar win in Silver Linings Playbook, she was no doubt delicious in this role. The chemistry between her and the young “Dweed” Percy Becker was spot on and relatable. The poor guy was endearing, on that note you wouldn’t want to have seen me in high school. I went through an awkward hippie phase, was pimple faced, and my nickname was “White Chocolate”. I am not about to even try to describe where that one even originated from at this time!

So, In closing, I really enjoyed this film to the max. It didn’t break any barriers, and it won’t change the world of cinema, but it made me chuckle countless times, and I left the theater feeling better that when I initially went in. That, my friends, is the magic of the cinema!

”No Hard Feelings” starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew Broderick

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.