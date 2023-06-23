FLEETVILLE — Gin’s Tavern is a landmark Factoryville business that’s been a part of the lives of Lackawanna and Wyoming County residents for generations. The news of a fire destroying the favorite hometown restaurant in late May devastated all familiar with the favorite spot — so they banded together to do something about it.

The popular business was a long-time staple in the lives of many locals. Established back in 1955, Gin’s Tavern was always the place that celebrated football team wins, hosted charity chicken dinners, and sponsored their children’s sports teams. As upset as the community was, everybody felt the need to do something to help the restaurant that’s done so much for them over the years.

The Benefit 4 Gin’s Tavern takes place Saturday, June 24, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Twp. There will be three stages of live music with artists playing throughout the day. All ages are welcome.

Made possible by the outpouring of support, the Benefit 4 Gin’s will have a cornhole tournament, live auction, basket raffles, baked goods, motorcycle ride, and even donated big ticket items for attendees to win! The day will also have plenty of food and beverages, almost all donated from local businesses and food purveyors. There will be activities and games for the kids as well including face painting, carnival games, and more.

The event is fully prepared to take place rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the staff and tenants of Gin’s. The cornhole tournament starts at 2 p.m. with registration open until 1:45 p.m.

The motorcycle rally to honor the business starts at Gin’s and ends at the Firehall. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and the ride starts at noon, arriving at the Benefit 4 Gin’s around 1 p.m.

With all this set to go on, it’s clear that this is not only a benefit for Gin’s Tavern, but also a celebration of the iconic restaurant that’s touched so many lives. The Benefit 4 Gin’s Tavern was pulled together by the community, for the community. The all-day event marks a new beginning for the local business and restaurant.

Their motto has always been “You’re a stranger but once at Gin’s” and it is clear that sentiment has made an impact on the surrounding area.

Although benefit organizers Cindy Edwards, Mallory Griggs, and Michelle Ross aren’t technically family, Gin’s Tavern has been a place that’s always been there for them and a part of their lives. It just felt natural for them to step in and do something about it.

“What we’ve come to learn is in this town is that everybody is connected to somebody,” said benefit organizer Cindy Edwards. “All the community members of Gin’s have become extended family.”

They remember going to Gin’s with their parents and hope to continue that tradition with their kids in the future. Edwards and Griggs were both born and raised in the nearby town, and Michelle was a transplant who made this area her forever home. This is their hometown and Gin’s has always played a major role in it.

“Gin’s has always been supportive with all of our fundraisers and they’ve given us donations over the years,” said Mallory Griggs. “They’ve always been there for everybody else in the community. Whether it’s sponsoring a baseball team or hosting a pasta dinner, they’re always there to do what they need to do.”

Event organizers said that Gin’s Tavern and its team want to put this money back into the business, but they also feel the need to give back to the community that has given them so much. So it’s a benefit — but it’s also a big party!

They said the outpouring of support for the Benefit 4 Gin’s has been heartwarming. From the very beginning, the community has been asking how they can help. This benefit is a true testament to small-town values, everybody was eager to step up and pitch in.

“If you can’t find a good person, go be one,” said Cindy Edwards and it seemed that the whole town had that same idea.

Thankfully, the benefit has had no shortage of volunteers to pull it all together. From all the sponsors making the event extra special to someone volunteering to install electricity into the tents, everyone has been doing their part.

Musicians left and right began signing up to play the benefit and they had no trouble pulling together this lineup, featuring acts such as Dishonest Fiddlers, Mace in Dickson Band, Blind Pigs, DJ Donna Diva, Jay Bird & Friends, and many more.

Gin’s Tavern has always been supportive of local artists throughout its years and many musicians got their big start playing there. As more and more signed on to help and returned home to participate, the Benefit 4 Gin’s Tavern was able to host a full lineup of bands all day long. The Benefit 4 Gin’s opens with Old Friends on the Main Stage at noon.

Donations and volunteers are welcome to support Gin’s Tavern and the location’s tenants at this difficult time. You can find more information about donations on the Benefit 4 Gin’s Tavern event page and they are also accepting donations at all surrounding NBT Banks. Please make checks payable to “Benefit for Gins Tavern.”

The Fleetville Fire Company will be host the benefit. They were there fighting the fire and now they’re again doing their part. At the end of summer, you can support the Fleetville Fire Company September 9 at their annual Fall Fair.