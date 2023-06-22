WILKES-BARRE – Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club plans the 2023 SPCA Motorcycle Ride to begin and end at Polish American Vets located at 2 S. Oak Street, Hudson/ Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, June 25.

Proceeds from the event will provide much-needed financial support to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Luzerne County. Registration runs from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“Our club members love to come out and support the animals”, said Jim Biscotto, President of Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club. “WVMC has a long history of helping those who cannot help themselves and we know that without our support, the SPCA won’t be able to help as many animals find their forever homes.”

“This year will mark the 28th Annual Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club (WVMC) SPCA Bike Run, we cannot thank the WVMC and their members enough for their commitment in supporting the SPCA,” comments Todd Hevner, Executive Director of the SPCA of Luzerne County. “Every year, we are fortunate that this event grows in size and in contribution. We are extremely grateful for their time, effort and support!”

The 60-mile ride will meander through the scenic roads of Luzerne County and will end at Polish American Veterans Social Club at 2 S. Oak Street in Plains. The fee per bike is $15 and $10 per passenger. Food is included and music will be provided by Poppa Cheri. Commemorative pins will be awarded to the first 300 people to register.

The event will be held rain or shine and all are welcome. Visit www.wyomingvalleymotorcycleclub.org to learn more.

The SPCA of Luzerne County is a non-profit organization with the mission to prevent cruelty to animals by providing shelter for unwanted, discarded, neglected, and often abused animals, an adoption program to place these animals into caring permanent homes, humane education programs to enlighten the public about animal problems, and humane law enforcement and prosecution programs to address animal cruelty.