Fear reaches new heights. That is the tagline for this insane thriller that will literally have you springing off of your sofa, so take my advice and strap yourself down!

This film stars a cast of mainly unknowns to keep the budget down, but don’t let that deter you from taking a leap into seeing this one please. If you are an adrenaline junkie (which I am not) or have a love of heights, or a fear of heights for that matter, maybe it’s time to buck up and challenge yourself to face your fears with this unique motion picture.

Avid rock climbing enthusiast “Becky Connor” musters up the courage to climb again after a devastating, life-altering incident that left her personally shattered. This time she reluctantly agrees to join her best girlfriend “Shiloh Hunter” on a new climb embarking to new heights. The two ladies attempt to scale the abandoned 2,000-foot B67 TV tower in the middle of the barren Mojave Desert. Sounds safe enough, right? What on this heavenly earth could go wrong with rattling rivets and weather-beaten metal? Um…well find out for yourself!

“Fall” is a vertigo-inducing thrill ride that doesn’t let up, so simply don’t watch it if you are going to be a weenie! This is one of those movies where you may just have to put on your big boy pants. When the climb up doesn’t necessarily go as planned, and that is putting it rather lightly, both 20-something gals must devise an unorthodox scheme if they want to live to see another day. Not for nothing, but forget thinking about climbing up and possibly free-falling some 2,000 feet like these batty chicks. Most days I struggle just climbing out of my bed and hitting the floor for work at 5 A.M. But hey, little victories!

With a small budget of only $3 million, this thrill ride exceeds any amusement ride you may get on at Knoebel’s Grove this summer, no questions asked. Fall was daring and raised more than a few hairs on my body. Make sure you are wearing some good antiperspirant for this one too as just a tip from yours truly, you don’t want to stink out your loved ones in the living room while giving this one a whirl.

“Fall” starring: Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7” Paws out of 10.