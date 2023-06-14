TUNKHANNOCK — The Tunkhannock Farmers Market kicks off for the season on Saturday, June 17, at Creekside Gardens.

Warm weather is here to stay and that means it’s time for farmers markets to make their annual comeback! Stop by this Wyoming County garden center every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. throughout the summer to shop local farmers and makers.

Here, attendees will find fresh produce, baked goods, and plenty of other locally-made items for purchase. This weekly farmers market will see returning vendors as well as new ones this year, so it’ll be exciting to explore the interesting finds on display this season.

Food truck out of Hop Bottom, Giddy Up & Go Snack Shack LLC, will be there June 17 serving food for the opening day.

Join Creekside Gardens in supporting our local growers, bakers and creators within the community at the Tunkhannock Farmers Market. The weekly event usually runs rain or shine through October.