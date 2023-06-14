The Sherman Theater and the African American Network of the Poconos announce the 21st Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival to be held in Courthouse Square, Stroudsburg on Saturday, June 17 from 2:00 to 6:30 p.m. The festival commemorates Emancipation Day and celebrates freedom for all.

The Opening Ceremony will include a tribute with Elder and Youth Bell Ringing, song and dance from Faith International Church and opening remarks from distinguished guests and community members. Live music will be performed throughout the day from Rashaad “RayRayJams” Taylor, Franklin Frierson, Tay Baybee, Salih Bey and Bookworm. DJ Strategee and DJ Hotsauce from Gynesis Radio will provide music between bands. Additional entertainment will be provided by Eleve Dance Theater, Greater Shiloh Dance and Praise and Worship Team, Zumba with Tanya from Trademarked Fitness Studio and many more.

Sherman Theater President and CEO Rich Berkowitz commented, “We are excited to support the Juneteenth Freedom Festival this year. We look forward to welcoming people to this free community event with live music, food, vendors, educational fun and networking opportunities. This is all made possible with the support of the 2023 Journeying to Freedom Grant, Monroe County Commissioners, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and other sponsors of this event and we are happy to be able to make it happen.”

Admission to the Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Courthouse Square, Stroudsburg is free to the public. If you would like more information, please visit www.shermantheater.com or call 570-420-2808.

