Seems like this list of live local music gets bigger each week! From Thursday to Sunday, Northeastern Pennsylvania holds concerts for emo front-runners like Pierce the Veil and The Used, hosts open-to-the-public music & arts festivals in the Poconos, and gives regional acts their big debut.

This week’s cover photo: Legendary rocker, Nancy Wilson, heads to Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center on Sunday, June 18.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Plains Pub

Gone Crazy

SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Campanula

THURS, JUNE 15, 9:00 P.M.

Kartune

FRI, JUNE 16, 9:30 P.M.

The Rods

SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.

Honesdale Roots and Rhythm Festival @ Central Park Honesdale

Rick Estrin & the Night Cats, The 40 Acre Mule, Reggie King Sears and more!

SAT, JUNE 17, 10:00 A.M.

279 Bar & Grill

Jim Kindler & Friends

FRI, JUNE 16, 11:00 P.M.

The LP’s

SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

Nowhere Slow

FRI, JUNE 16, 9:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

The Used and Pierce the Veil

THURS, JUNE 15, 6:30 P.M.

Nancy Wilson’s Heart

SUN, JUNE 18, 8:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

HAT TRYK

FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.

Bon Poison

SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

University Drive

FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.

The Taxmen – Beatles Tribute

SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Tom Waskevich

FRI, JUNE 16, 5:00 P.M.

Budz & Roses

SAT, JUNE 17, 5:00 P.M.

Flying Bags Cornhole

Black Sage Project, Tangerine Dreams, Whiskey N’ Woods @ Springfest

SAT, JUNE 17, 10:00 A.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Back in Black a Tribute to AC/DC

THURS, JUNE 15, 7:30 P.M.

Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 15, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, JUNE 15, 10:15 P.M.

Leighann & Company Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 16, 6:00 P.M.

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 16, 8:30 P.M.

Bad Liars @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JUNE 16, 9:30 P.M.

Sugar Ray Solo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 17, 6:00 P.M.

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

SAT, JUNE 17, 8:30 P.M.

UUU @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JUNE 17, 9:30 P.M.

Split Rock Resort

North of 40 and Flaxy Morgan @ WineFest 2023

SAT, JUNE 17, 12:00 P.M.

Mystery City and Triple Fret @ WineFest 2023

SUN, JUNE 18, 12:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Outcrops

THURS, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

Dean Ford’s Tribute to Prince

SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

The Fiddle Tamers

THURS, JUNE 15, 6:00 P.M.

American Buffalo Ghost

FRI, JUNE 16, 6:00 P.M.

Last Leg Cidery

Tom Waskevich

FRI, JUNE 16, 7:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Country Store

Bret Alexander

FRI, JUNE 16, 6:30 P.M.

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

SAT, JUNE 17, 6:30 P.M.

The Stanley’s

SUN, JUNE 18, 3:00 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

Juneteenth Freedom Festival

SAT, JUNE 17, 2:00 P.M.

The Compound

Louis West @ Weekend Brunch Series

SAT, JUNE 17, 10:30 A.M.

Andre Turan @ Weekend Brunch Series

SUN, JUNE 18, 10:30 A.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JUNE 15, 6:00 P.M.

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.

Bad Liars

SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.

Dave Cupano

SUN, JUNE 18, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Uneven Sum Trio

FRI, JUNE 16, 6:00 P.M.

Sister Esther

SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Jeremy Burke

THURS, JUNE 15, 8:00 P.M.

Rubix Pube, The Mesos, Major Pie, and more @ Spooky Summer – Pre-Party for NEPA Horror Fest

FRI, JUNE 16, 8:00 P.M.

Militia

SAT, JUNE 17, 9:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ Wildest Party of the Summer

THURS, JUNE 15, 9:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Justin Skyler Duo

FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.

Brad & Luke

SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.

Dina Hall

SUN, JUNE 18, 3:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

Mike Elward Solo

FRI, JUNE 16, 6:30 P.M.

Strawberry Jam Duo

SAT, JUNE 17, 6:30 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Lake of Orchards @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.

Mike Lloret @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 17, 2:00 P.M.

Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.

Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 18, 2:00 P.M.

Acoustic Groove @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 11, 6:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Buzz Buzzyrd Ayres

THURS, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.

The Messengers

FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.

Snowblind

SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Aaron Joseph

FRI, JUNE 16, 8:00 P.M.

Bill Rooth

SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Adam McKinley

THURS, JUNE 15, 6:00 P.M.

Zac Lawless

FRI, JUNE 16, 6:00 P.M.

Timmy Fitz & Mark Nourick

SAT, JUNE 17, 6:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.