Seems like this list of live local music gets bigger each week! From Thursday to Sunday, Northeastern Pennsylvania holds concerts for emo front-runners like Pierce the Veil and The Used, hosts open-to-the-public music & arts festivals in the Poconos, and gives regional acts their big debut.
This week’s cover photo: Legendary rocker, Nancy Wilson, heads to Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center on Sunday, June 18.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Plains Pub
Gone Crazy
SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Campanula
THURS, JUNE 15, 9:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
FRI, JUNE 16, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Rods
SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.
Honesdale Roots and Rhythm Festival @ Central Park Honesdale
Rick Estrin & the Night Cats, The 40 Acre Mule, Reggie King Sears and more!
SAT, JUNE 17, 10:00 A.M.
279 Bar & Grill
Jim Kindler & Friends
FRI, JUNE 16, 11:00 P.M.
–
The LP’s
SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
Nowhere Slow
FRI, JUNE 16, 9:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
The Used and Pierce the Veil
THURS, JUNE 15, 6:30 P.M.
–
Nancy Wilson’s Heart
SUN, JUNE 18, 8:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
HAT TRYK
FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bon Poison
SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
University Drive
FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Taxmen – Beatles Tribute
SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Tom Waskevich
FRI, JUNE 16, 5:00 P.M.
–
Budz & Roses
SAT, JUNE 17, 5:00 P.M.
Flying Bags Cornhole
Black Sage Project, Tangerine Dreams, Whiskey N’ Woods @ Springfest
SAT, JUNE 17, 10:00 A.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Back in Black a Tribute to AC/DC
THURS, JUNE 15, 7:30 P.M.
–
Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, JUNE 15, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, JUNE 15, 10:15 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, JUNE 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Breakers
FRI, JUNE 16, 8:30 P.M.
–
Bad Liars @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, JUNE 16, 9:30 P.M.
–
Sugar Ray Solo @ Embers Terrace
SAT, JUNE 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers
SAT, JUNE 17, 8:30 P.M.
–
UUU @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JUNE 17, 9:30 P.M.
Split Rock Resort
North of 40 and Flaxy Morgan @ WineFest 2023
SAT, JUNE 17, 12:00 P.M.
–
Mystery City and Triple Fret @ WineFest 2023
SUN, JUNE 18, 12:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
The Outcrops
THURS, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dean Ford’s Tribute to Prince
SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
The Fiddle Tamers
THURS, JUNE 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
American Buffalo Ghost
FRI, JUNE 16, 6:00 P.M.
Last Leg Cidery
Tom Waskevich
FRI, JUNE 16, 7:30 P.M.
Arlo’s Country Store
Bret Alexander
FRI, JUNE 16, 6:30 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
SAT, JUNE 17, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Stanley’s
SUN, JUNE 18, 3:00 P.M.
The Sherman Theater
Juneteenth Freedom Festival
SAT, JUNE 17, 2:00 P.M.
The Compound
Louis West @ Weekend Brunch Series
SAT, JUNE 17, 10:30 A.M.
–
Andre Turan @ Weekend Brunch Series
SUN, JUNE 18, 10:30 A.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JUNE 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bad Liars
SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dave Cupano
SUN, JUNE 18, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Uneven Sum Trio
FRI, JUNE 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Sister Esther
SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Jeremy Burke
THURS, JUNE 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Rubix Pube, The Mesos, Major Pie, and more @ Spooky Summer – Pre-Party for NEPA Horror Fest
FRI, JUNE 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Militia
SAT, JUNE 17, 9:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ Wildest Party of the Summer
THURS, JUNE 15, 9:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Justin Skyler Duo
FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brad & Luke
SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dina Hall
SUN, JUNE 18, 3:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing
Mike Elward Solo
FRI, JUNE 16, 6:30 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam Duo
SAT, JUNE 17, 6:30 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Lake of Orchards @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mike Lloret @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JUNE 17, 2:00 P.M.
–
Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JUNE 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JUNE 18, 2:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Groove @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JUNE 11, 6:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Buzz Buzzyrd Ayres
THURS, JUNE 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Messengers
FRI, JUNE 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Snowblind
SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Aaron Joseph
FRI, JUNE 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Bill Rooth
SAT, JUNE 17, 8:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Adam McKinley
THURS, JUNE 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Zac Lawless
FRI, JUNE 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Timmy Fitz & Mark Nourick
SAT, JUNE 17, 6:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.