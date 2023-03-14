9 New Coffee Shops Across NEPA

Who’s doesn’t love a great independent café? Thankfully, with the remote work boom in recent years, new coffee and tea spots have been popping up all over Northeastern Pennsylvania. Here are nine spots to check out, hang out, and support local.

Since 2020, several delicious locally-owned and operated coffee shops have opened, each with their own spin. Move over big franchises, coffee is ready to return to its ritual café roots of sipping and socializing (or anti-socializing, whatever you prefer) in small businesses.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

Coffee Inclusive – Pittston

Just opened in March 2023, Coffee Inclusive is a brand new café with a positive mission. The Pittston coffee shop was launched by non-profit organization, NEPA inclusive, and creates equal opportunities and an inclusive atmosphere for those with diverse abilities. Not to mention, they serve amazing hot and cold beverages, along with other treats!

Unwind Café & Market – Tunkhannock

Unwind Café & Market opened its doors February 2023 in Tunkhannock and provides coffee, espresso, boba tea, milk tea lattes, and other tasty handcrafted beverages. They also serve some grab-n-go food items like lunch and pastries with a varying daily menu. This is an adorable, vibrant new establishment for caffeine connoisseurs in Wyoming County.

Pocono Dessert Co. – Swiftwater

What began as a made-to-order dessert shop in 2020, Pocono Dessert Co., opened their first storefront in Swiftwater at the start of 2022. This establishment certainly has an extensive coffee and tea selection, but don’t skip out on the original baked goods either. They have jumbo cupcakes, gourmet donuts, and other unique goodies on the menu.

The Retro Café – Scranton

This new Scranton coffee shop adds flair and personality to every cup. The owners of On&On vintage & antique store opened this funky café in 2022, right across the street from their business, so that customers could make a day of it! The Retro Cafe is an espresso bar in the Pine Brook neighborhood that also serves breakfast and lunch.

Drip Coffee Co. – Pittston

This drive-thru coffee and tea shop opened February 2023 in Pittston. New on Main Street, Drip Coffee Co. serves caffeine on-the-go from its perfectly converted ATM shack. Now, you can have your favorite specialty coffee on the way to work in Luzerne County…and have time to drink it too!

Burning Bush Cafe – Carbondale

Opened in 2022, this coffee house is committed to maintaining a sustainable business and serving small batch coffee. Burning Bush Café in downtown Carbondale uses locally-sourced ingredients and recycling materials for packaging. The coffee itself comes from Burning Bush Coffee Roasters, which was started by monks in 2016 at St. Tikhon’s Monastery.

Abide Coffeehouse – Wilkes-Barre

Abide Coffeehouse isn’t only a brick-and-mortar café, but they also grind and ship their own gourmet coffee to wherever you are. This Wilkes-Barre café hosted its grand re-opening in January 2023 and serves its great coffee to customers near and far. The coffeehouse also displays art and photography from local creatives with a different artist’s work featured each month.

Bailey’s Café and Events – Dalton

Bailey’s Café and Events by Costantino’s Catering is a modern new coffee, lunch, and breakfast spot on Main St in Dalton. The old Dalton General Store was reimagined into a new, multi-functional building with coffee done-right and a carefully-selected menu. The coffee shop celebrated its grand opening in January 2023.

Commonwealth Coffee House – Scranton

Commonwealth Coffeehouse serves handcrafted drinks and lunch/breakfast specials in its comfortable café. The downtown Scranton establishment opened in 2021 at the Historic Samter’s Building. There’s a spacious lounge to munch, sip, meet, or get some work done. They also offer signature coffee roasts of their own, like the Yankee Clipper and Atlantic Express, under their brand.

Did we miss your favorite coffee spot? What would you like to see The Weekender feature next in NEPA? Let us know in the comments.