Between their drink and food menus, Bailey’s Cafe serves as many “Dalton Fresh” ingredients as possible.

Pictured from left — Jack McNulty of NEPA Board, Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak, Larry Nichols of Bailey’s Cafe and Suites, Collen Gerrity of Congressman Matt Cartwright’s Office, and Jeffrey Box of NEPA Alliance.

DALTON — Bailey’s Cafe and Events celebrated its grand opening Thursday, hosted by NEPA Alliance.

Constantino’s Catering completely restored the historic Dalton General Store to open this new location as a retail cafe as well as a venue for small gatherings and events.

Larry Nichols, owner of Constantino’s Catering and Events and now Bailey’s Cafe, was excited to bring new life to Dalton’s Main Street. Nichols recognized the demand for a good breakfast, lunch and coffee spot in the area and rose to the occasion.

He choose Dalton for his new business not only because he’s lives in town, but also because Main Street is a high-traffic area with unfortunately, not a lot happening these days. Nichols hopes that the opening of Bailey’s Cafe may start to change that.

By opening this new property, Constantino’s Catering saved one of the last historic buildings in Dalton and brought some much-needed love to these bustling town corners. NEPA Alliance assisted with financing through the Economic Development Administration (EDA) CARES ACT to make all this possible.

A lot of thought went into every aspect of this restoration project, from the beautiful modern decor to the hand-picked local ingredients to the open-concept espresso bar. It was important to Nichols to have the coffee creation process visible to the customer, so that when the barista is making something wild right before your very eyes, you can ask “Oooo, what is that?” and try something different from your usual.

Set your “Starbucks-ian” expectations aside because these baristas know what they’re doing.

Coffee beans come from the local experts, Electric City Roasting, who also helped train Baileys’ staff on traditional coffee and espresso methods. As a coffee connoisseur who lives nearby, I nearly cried tears of joy when the barista warned me that the macchiato would be the traditional Italian recipe (a tiny, adorable cup of espresso topped with milk foam).

Everything’s fresh at Bailey’s Cafe and Events, not just the Electric City Roasting coffee beans. They also use Mannings’ milk and produce from neighborhood farms in their recipes. Nichols wants to use as many fresh ingredients as possible and meanwhile, get other Dalton-area farms and suppliers in on the action! Overlook Farms, Rowland Greenhouses, Spring Hill Farms, and Wild Notion Farms all provided elements of the menu presented at the grand opening.

The executive/pastry chef, Sisile Maruzzelli, and sous chef, Michael Jones, design the menu and craft everything in house, even all the bakery items. The entire coffeehouse, much like Dalton itself, exhibits a cute, cozy and inviting vibe. I will be returning to sip more ”legit” espresso drinks and munch on one of their signature French Baguette Paninis while gazing out of the window at Ackerly Creek.

Nichols is so excited for Bailey’s Cafe and events debut, but he’s already looking ahead at what is next. “I’m most excited for growing the event business and offering unique experiences,” said Nichols. Not only is it a breakfast, lunch and coffee shop, but there’s also plenty of room to host catered events like baby showers, bridal parties, birthday bashes, business meetings and more.

The well-designed space is ideal for celebrations of up to 50 people. Constantino’s Catering will also be opening four, flexible apartments upstairs in the building at “Suites on Main” that will be able to be rented out to wedding and event guests.

Bailey’s Cafe and Suites are open to the public on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with private events hosted on Saturday evening and Sundays.