Our friend Jim from Nepa Pizza Review recently stopped by the Frog Pond, 131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre, and dug into some delicious pizza. Check out this video and click to find out more about the Frog Pond (click through to this link for frog pond review on Nepa Pizza site)

https://nepapizzareview.com/2022/11/the-frog-pond-pub-in-wilkes-barre-is-a-welcoming-spot-with-great-pizza.html

Rating of The Frog Pond Wilkes-Barre Hand Tossed Round Pizza Rating Category Rating Score Crust 7.8 Sauce 7.7 Cheese 7.5 Taste 7.9 Crispy/Cooked Properly 7.8 Value 7.5 Overall Rating 7.7

Article by NEPA Review Review