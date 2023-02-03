Our friend Jim from Nepa Pizza Review recently stopped by the Frog Pond, 131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre, and dug into some delicious pizza. Check out this video and click to find out more about the Frog Pond (click through to this link for frog pond review on Nepa Pizza site)
https://nepapizzareview.com/2022/11/the-frog-pond-pub-in-wilkes-barre-is-a-welcoming-spot-with-great-pizza.html
|Rating Category
|Rating Score
|Crust
|7.8
|Sauce
|7.7
|Cheese
|7.5
|Taste
|7.9
|Crispy/Cooked Properly
|7.8
|Value
|7.5
|Overall Rating
|7.7
Article by NEPA Review Review