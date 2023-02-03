NEPA Pizza Review visits The Frog Pond Pub in Wilkes-Barre and shares his tasty findings. Photo Credit - NEPA Pizza Review

NEPA Pizza Review visits The Frog Pond Pub in Wilkes-Barre and shares his tasty findings.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza at The Frog Pond Pub critiqued by NEPA Pizza Review.

Our friend Jim from Nepa Pizza Review recently stopped by the Frog Pond, 131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre, and dug into some delicious pizza. Check out this video and click to find out more about the Frog Pond (click through to this link for frog pond review on Nepa Pizza site)

https://nepapizzareview.com/2022/11/the-frog-pond-pub-in-wilkes-barre-is-a-welcoming-spot-with-great-pizza.html

Rating of The Frog Pond Wilkes-Barre Hand Tossed Round Pizza
Rating Category Rating Score
Crust 7.8
Sauce 7.7
Cheese 7.5
Taste 7.9
Crispy/Cooked Properly 7.8
Value 7.5
Overall Rating 7.7

Article by NEPA Review Review

