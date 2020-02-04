🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Members of the Leadership Wilkes-Barre project committee, Team Art Story, said they were drawn to their project because they connected with the beautiful art the artists at Verve Vertu are creating.

Verve Vertu Art Studio — Verve, meaning high energy, and Vertu, meaning excellence in objects of art — is an arts apprentice studio located in Dallas, developed in conjunction with the Deutsch Institute.

It focuses on tapping into the creative energy of individuals living with emotional, physical, and intellectual development disabilities. Instructors introduce a variety of mediums, including watercolors, acrylics, fibers, batik, wool needle felting and inks, to create one-of-a-kind art pieces. The artwork is proudly displayed for sale in the studio’s on-site gift shop.

“Their mission of being a community art studio for all abilities, diverse abilities was something we were all believed in,” said committee member Anne Rodella. “Creating a more functional kitchen space will allow the artists to be more productive and open the studio up to different types of classes. In functionality, there is beauty.”

The Art Story project committee has a fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Verve Vertu Art Studio, 24 Main St, Dallas. The event will feature Verve Vertu’s local artists and some of the actual pieces they’ve created in studio. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door the night of the event.

The committee said Leadership Wilkes-Barre seeks to develop informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeast Pennsylvania.

As part of their nine-month journey with LWB, Team Art Story is working with Gwen Harleman, Director of Verve Vertu, and their friends at the studio to improve the existing kitchen space to better accommodate the diverse needs of the artists they serve.

Guests will also have an exciting opportunity to work with Verve Vertu’s artists to batik — an ancient art that has been practiced for 2,000 years in Southeast Asia. The process uses dye-resistant wax to create elaborate patterns and designs on a cloth or paper medium.

Participants can enter their unique piece of art for a chance to win a framed piece from the studio’s collection. The additional cost to batik the night of the event will be $20 to help offset the cost of supplies.

Team Art Story’s wish is that the successful completion of this project will allow Verve Vertu and Harleman to better accommodate the needs of the artists while affording them new avenues to express their talents.

“This endeavor has been a great opportunity for our studio to collaborate with a great group of community-minded people,” Harleman said. “Many of the artists are forging new friendships. My heart is full — people helping people.”

Committee member Leah Fuller said she was moved by Harleman’s passion for helping those in the community with diverse abilities.

“What she is doing at Verve Vertu is rare and special,” Fuller said. “Gwen is doing the best she can to provide a welcoming environment for her artists, but the kitchen is a weak point and not functional enough for their needs.”

Fuller said she was surprised at how much opportunity there is to give back and help in this community.

“Now that I’m more aware of all the organizations and people who need support, I am committed to getting involved and helping wherever I can,” Fuller said. “Participating in this year’s Leadership Wilkes-Barre class has provide opportunities to make new friends and learning new skill sets such as soliciting and fundraising.”

If you can’t make the show, but want to help, donations can be made via mail. All checks should be made payable to Leadership Wilkes-Barre and include “Art Story” on the memo line. Donations should be mailed to attention:

Kevin T. Hosler

651 N. Washington St.

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705

Art Story Committee

Patrick Creedon, Commission on Economic Opportunity

Leah Fuller, Benco Dental Supply

Kelly Gulvas, FNCB Bank

Kevin Hosler, InterMetro Industries

Megan Mundy, King’s College

Samuel O’Connell, Coal Creative

Anne Rodella, F.M. Kirby Center

Tara Wagner, Geisinger

Members of the Leader Wilkes-Barre project committee ‘Art Story’ are, from left: Kevin Hosler, InterMetro Industries; Patrick Creedon, Commission on Economic Opportunity; Megan Mundy, King’s College; Tara Wagner, Geisinger; Leah Fuller, Benco Dental Supply; Kelly Gulvas, FNCB Bank; Anne Rodella, F.M. Kirby Center; Samuel O’Connell, Coal Creative; Committee advisor, Christine Mackin Meluskey, Wyoming Valley Children’s Association. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_LWB-ART-STORY.jpg Members of the Leader Wilkes-Barre project committee ‘Art Story’ are, from left: Kevin Hosler, InterMetro Industries; Patrick Creedon, Commission on Economic Opportunity; Megan Mundy, King’s College; Tara Wagner, Geisinger; Leah Fuller, Benco Dental Supply; Kelly Gulvas, FNCB Bank; Anne Rodella, F.M. Kirby Center; Samuel O’Connell, Coal Creative; Committee advisor, Christine Mackin Meluskey, Wyoming Valley Children’s Association.