Leadership Lackawanna team hosting sip and paint event to benefit Griffin Pond

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — An upcoming event sponsored by Leadership Lackawanna well let you unleash your creative side, while helping some animals who need a home in the process.

A sip and paint event will be held at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, located in South Abington Township, on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m.

The event is being put on by a team at Leadership Lackawanna, who are seeking to raise funds to build an on-site medical facility to increase the quality of care animals at the facility receive.

Leadership Lackawanna team member Autumn Granza said she’s excited to be able to help the facility, saying that helping the furry friends at the shelter is something she’s passionate about.

“It’s really great that I was put on a project that involves some of my interests,” she said, explaining her excitement to get involved. “Having a place where they can receive medical attention is really great and I’m excited.”

The on-site clinic, of which Leadership Lackawanna is spearheading the construction, is planned to sit on a 15-by-15 foot area. The clinic will allow an on-site veterinarian to provide care for minor medical procedures any of the animals need, allowing Griffin Pond to transport animals to off-site facilities less often.

Leadership Lackawanna claims that the facility will save Griffin Pond approximately $10,000 a month, but Granza also said that is approximately the amount of upfront expenses constructing the clinic will need.

Hence, the team is hosting the fundraising event, allowing participants to paint together for a cost of $35 per ticket. Food and soft drinks will be provided, and the event is BYOB.

Additionally, a bake sale, basket raffle and 50/50 games will be held, with all proceeds going to the project budget.

“We’re trying to raise as much awareness as possible,” Granza said.

Granza said her team is accepting monetary donations, selling sponsorships of up to $500. If you would like to make a cash donation, you can find out how at Leadership Lackawanna’s website.

Team members include, from left, first row, Autumn Granza, Brittany Colon, and Meghan Burns, Ashley Wolo, executive director, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter; and Jacob Torba, fundraising coordinator. Second row, team members Joe Paulowskey, Adam Witinski, and Peter Gentile, and ​Eric Ottaviani, shelter volunteer. Absent at the time of the photo were Maura Mark and ​Matt Heimlich https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_web1_81387940_856305921493339_8246438535188447232_n-640×381.jpg Team members include, from left, first row, Autumn Granza, Brittany Colon, and Meghan Burns, Ashley Wolo, executive director, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter; and Jacob Torba, fundraising coordinator. Second row, team members Joe Paulowskey, Adam Witinski, and Peter Gentile, and ​Eric Ottaviani, shelter volunteer. Absent at the time of the photo were Maura Mark and ​Matt Heimlich

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

