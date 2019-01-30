Screaming Infidelities Emo Night to once again rock Stage West

SCRANTON — It’s time to get sad — but, you know, in a good way.

This Saturday, the Screaming Infidelities Emo Night will once again descend upon Stage West, located on North Main Avenue in West Scranton.

Event organizer Joe Caviston said this will be the sixth emo night overall, but the second at the Scranton bar, having previously set up shop at Scranton’s The Bog and Wilkes-Barre’s Senunas’.

“I think we’ve found our home at Stage West,” Caviston said, explaining that the bar is the perfect size for an event like this.

The premise of the Screaming Infidelities Emo Night is a simple one: a DJ plays everyone’s favorite emo and pop punk songs from the mid-2000s, and everyone is encouraged to scream along.

“We encourage everyone to get on stage with us and live out their emo dreams,” Caviston said.

This week’s event will feature a special guest appearance from Craig Owens, best known as the former lead vocalist of Chiodos and as the only member of BadXchannels.

Caviston said Owens will take over the emo night to play a brief DJ set and an acoustic set as well.

Additionally, Caviston said Saturday’s emo night will feature the announcement of the next big surprise in the series of events.

According to Caviston, the emo nights have been consistently growing in popularity, with all of the events having sold out, necessitating bigger venues.

There’s also been a great response from the community, Caviston said, with numerous people reaching out to him after the most recent emo night in December.

Several attendees reportedly told him that the night helped them get out of a funk, thanks to the sense of community fostered by the event.

“That meant the world to us to hear that,” Caviston said. “We really want to foster that community aspect.”

Tickets for the show are available online through Eventbrite for $12. Caviston said a small selection of tickets will be held to be available only at the door, but he encouraged everyone interested to get their tickets early.

The night kicks off with a special surprise opening guest at 7 p.m., with the event really getting underway at 8 p.m.

“We’ll be up to all of our usual shenanigans, playing everyone’s favorite songs,” Caviston said.

Screaming Infidelities Emo Night returns to Stage West on Saturday, Feb. 2, featuring a guest appearance from Chiodo’s Craig Owens. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_emo-night.jpg Screaming Infidelities Emo Night returns to Stage West on Saturday, Feb. 2, featuring a guest appearance from Chiodo’s Craig Owens. Photo courtesy of Keith Perks

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan