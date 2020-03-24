Luzerne County COVID-19 cases at 21; statewide total at 851

WILKES-BARRE — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County has more than doubled, with 21 cases now being reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lackawanna County has 15 confirmed cases.

The DOH Tuesday confirmed as of March 24, that there are 207 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 851 in 40 counties.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 851 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 8,643 patients who have tested negative, and seven total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Cases by county

Adams 6

​Allegheny 58

Armstrong 1

Beaver 3

​Berks 16

Bradford 1

Bucks 65

​​Butler ​6

​​Cambria 1

Carbon 1​

​Centre 7

​Chester 40

Clearfield 1

​​Columbia 1

Cumberland 13

​​Dauphin 4

Delaware 84

​Erie 4

Fayette 2

​​Franklin 3

Juniata 1

​Lackawanna 15

​Lancaster 10

​Lebanon 3

Lehigh 27​

Luzerne 21

​​Mercer 2

Monroe 45

Montgomery 144

​Montour 3

Northampton 33

Philadelphia 177

Pike 4

​Potter 1

​Schuylkill 5

Washington 9

Wayne 4

​Westmoreland 11

​York 18

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

