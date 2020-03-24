Employee at Pepsi warehouse in Pittston tests positive with COVID-19

PITTSTON — An employee at the PepsiCo warehouse in Pittston has tested positive for the coronavirus, corporate officials said Tuesday.

Katie M. Clark, Communications Director for PepsiCo Beverages North America, confirmed the report.

“We can confirm a PepsiCo employee has tested positive for coronavirus,” Clark said in an email response. “Consistent with guidance from the CDC and other health authorities, the employee is quarantined and receiving medical care.”

Clark went on to say that deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment at their Pittston warehouse, based on CDC guidelines for deep cleaning and using EPA-approved registered products, for COVID-19 took place and the facility has since reopened.

“The safety of our products, employees, and community remains our top priority,” Clark said. “We have taken all necessary steps to identity and notify individuals who worked closely with the employee and have asked them to self-quarantine at home for a period of 14 days.”

There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

