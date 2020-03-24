VIA to host live virtual town hall on the coronavirus pandemic

PITTSTON — With the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania increasing daily, VIA Public Media will present Keystone Edition: Corona Crisis — a live, hour-long virtual town hall meeting with area health experts and government officials on Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m.

While there will be no in-studio audience, viewers will have the opportunity to call in or email questions to get answers and learn the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers can call — 800-326-9842 during the live program, or email questions ahead of time to [email protected], or submit questions through social media using #VIAcoronacrisis.

Hosted by VIA Radio Program Director Larry Vojtko, panelists for the program include Gerald Maloney, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Geisinger Hospitals, and associate dean for clinical affairs for Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine; Dr. James Cruse, a family medicine doctor in Honesdale; Shubhra Shetty, M.D., FACP, an infectious disease specialist, professor of medicine, and associate dean at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton; Dr. Donna Eget from Medicus Urgent Care in Dunmore; Brett Sholtis, a health reporter from WITF in Harrisburg; and DeeAnn Reeder, Ph.D., Professor of Biology at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

The program will also feature interviews with Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health; David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager; and Tom Foley, Director of PA 2-1-1 Northeast.

The program will be simulcast on WVIA-TV, WVIA Radio, the Pennsylvania Cable Network and will stream live online at wvia.org, as well as WVIA’s Facebook, Youtube, Linkedin and Twitter channels.

The program will be available to watch anytime after the broadcast on-demand at wvia.org and on the VIA Mobile App.

For more information on Keystone Edition: Corona Crisisand to access VIA’s Coronavirus Resource Information Page as well as Learn At Homeresources for parents and educators, please visit wvia.org.

