Spring 2019 Film Festival, 21 films in 21 days, tickets $8.50 excluding opening night. Through Thursday, May 2 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Opening night gala at 5:30 p.m. with 2 films, drinks and other refreshments for $40. Call 570-996-1500 for tickets.

Queer Coffee Klatch, a gathering to create an affirming and sober space for LGBTQ+ people every Thursday starting April 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Underground Microphone, a performance series featuring NEPA talent every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington St., Scranton.

Spring Vegan Pop-up, with a full menu included with ticket price, drinks and live music. Hosted by Stage West and eden-a vegan cafe. Reservations only, made at either location. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. $15. More information and menu at bit.ly/2Ge80bP.

Brewery Bingo, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Susquehanna Brewing Co., 635 S. Main St., Pittston.

The RAND0m1Z3R 2.0: A Night of Unplanned Comedy, another comedy event hosted by StreetKar Comedy, this time with improv. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 26, at The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton. $5. 21+.

NEPA Green Fair & 5K Run/Walk, with proceeds benefitting The Greenhouse Project and Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support (SEEDS), local non-profits. 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. More information at bit.ly/2Gih9Qx.

Back Breakers Entertainment: Breakthrough, a night of local wrestling at the Back Breakers Training Center, 399 N. Main St., Archbald. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 399 N. Main St., Archbald. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2GdB974.

Taste of Fringe, an evening of live performances, art, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar to make the 2019 Scranton Fringe Festival a reality. Thursday, May 2, at The SPACE at Olive, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2GiYdBe.

The Office Trivia Bar Crawl, with drink specials and Dundie Awards galore. Create teams of 2 to 8 people to participate in trivia. Crawl check-in starts at 4 p.m. at the Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton. Saturday, May 4. More information, tickets and full schedule at bit.ly/2GgZo4k.

Grrrls Night Takeover, with performances by NEPA women in poetry, music and comedy. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Nay Aug Park, Scranton. More information at bit.ly/2GiYpjW.

Bonsai and Beer, sip on beer and learn about the ancient art of Bonsai from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Susquehanna Brewing Co., 635 S. Main St., Pittston. Information on registration at bit.ly/2Gse8NZ.

Adult Swim Night, swim and win stuff with live entertainment from Vine St. Band, 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. $10. 21+.

Outdoor Yoga at Hillside Farms, hosted by Zen Barre. Every Wednesday from June 5 through August. $10. More information at bit.ly/2GcZ2eW.

Weird & Wired Punk Bazaar and Zine Expo, with art, records, VHS tapes, vintage and more. Special appearance by Allison Wolfe. Music by SaturBae. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary’s Center, 320 Mifflin Ave., Scranton. $2.

NEPA Pride: March to the Park, with a 5K walk/run, a pride parade, entertainment, food, local vendors, a drag show, games, health screenings and more, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Kirby Park, 301 Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre. More information at bit.ly/2GeGISJ.