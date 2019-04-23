If you are looking for a romantic comedy to get you in the mood for summer, then “Cruise” is the movie for you.

“Cruise” takes place in the 1980’s in New York City’s outerborough, and my hometown of Queens, and focuses on a young Italian-American who falls in love with a Jewish girl from Long Island after a night on the boulevard.

Gio Fortunato, played by Spencer Boldman, the son of Italian immigrants has the fastest car on the boulevard, a shiny black 3.8 liter Buick Grand National that beats every challenger, and helps him and his friends pick up women on the boulevard. Did I mention he steals car radios, an extremely popular crime in many metropolitan cities across the country in the 1980’s?

The routine is regular for Gio, who leaves his house every night to meet up with his friends and cruise along the boulevard. He races other drivers, handily beating them before he travels back to the boulevard and cruises to pick up chicks.

Gio and his friends end the night at a diner where they get the same thing every time, a cheeseburger, fries and a Coke.

That routine changes once he meets Jessica Wineberg, played by Emily Ratajkowski, on the boulevard.

Jessica gives Gio a false name when they first meet but Gio doesn’t hold it against her. He views Jessica as the girl his parents would be proud of him to take home.

Jessica is not like all the typical girls Gio is familiar with from the boulevard. She’s an Ivy League student spending her summer at home in Long Island.

Ratajkowski tabs Boldman as her “bad boy” that she can live on the edge with. She fully embraces him when she finds out Gio boosts car stereos.

But soon that thrill runs with the finals weeks of summer waning in the background. Gio does something he never does, he steals a car in hopes of winning Jessica back.

The film’s second act truly takes off, no pun intended, when Jessica, Gio and his pals hit up the boulevard with the cocaine they found stashed in the car, sending the film into a true 1980’s party.

When Gio returns the stolen car, he gets jacked by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who portrays an Italian mobster.

With all the cocaine Gio and his friends passed out to the young adults of the boulevard, Maniscalco’s character says they need to come up with $6,000.

Boldman’s got no other choice but to hand over the title to his precious Buick. The Buick was Gio’s only real passion before he met Jessica; he forfeits his car for love. He realizes that it’s only a car, and what he has with Jessica is real.

Robert Siegel, of “The Wrestler” fame, wrote and directed the 1987 drama/ comedy giving viewers that other side of the tracks love connection and a step back into the 1980’s. From the music, to the cars and even the wardrobe, Siegel and his crew captured the essence of the era.

Although Ratajkowski is an Instagram star, she has some serious acting chops. She proved she’s more than just the pretty girl from Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video. Her character, Jessica, was convincing the whole time. I would really like to see her continue her acting career.

While the film did not debut on the big screen, it made its direct to DVD debut on Sept. 28, 2018. “Cruise” is available on Hulu to subscribers. It can be rented on YouTube and Amazon Prime.

Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 38 percent rating while the audience score was a 74 percent.

The film is not one that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, but will have you rooting for Gio and Jessica, both flawed characters.

“Cruise” is highly recommended. I rate it five out of five Dans on the Dan scale.

By Dan Stokes dstokes@timesleader.com