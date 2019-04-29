Snoop Dogg & Friends Tour at Mohegan Sun Arena Sept. 26

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Snoop Dogg’s 25th Anniversary of Celebrating Doggystyle will bring their nostalgic hip-hop show to the Mohegan Sun Casey Arena at Casey Plaza on Thursday, September 26 at 7 p.m.

Featured artists include West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg plus special guests Warren G and more.

Tickets, starting at $39.75 plus fees, will go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena. Doors are scheduled to open for the event at 6 p.m.

West Coast rap icon Snoop Dogg began his musical career in the early ‘90s when he was discovered by influential rapper, record producer and businessman Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg’s fame skyrocketed after being featured in Dr. Dre’s solo debut album, “The Chronic,” later releasing his own debut album in 1993, produced by Dr. Dre.

Since then, the rapper has released a total of 16 studio albums, selling more than 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide. Snoop Dogg has released a string of chart-topping hits, including “Gin and Juice,” “Still A G Thang,” “The Next Episode,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and more. Aside from his musical career, Snoop Dogg is also a record producer, television personality, entrepreneur and actor.

Rap legend and producer Warren Griffin III, known as Warren G, is widely considered as one of the pioneers of West Coast hip-hop. One of his biggest hits is the single “Regulate,” featuring the late Nate Dogg, released in 1994.\

Warren G is best-known for his popular 1999 album, “I Want It All,” featuring collaborations with Mack 10, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Eve. Throughout his career, Warren G has also released a series of top hits, including “This D.J.,” “I Want it All” and “Do You See.”

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_SNOOP-DOGG.jpg