A Chorus Line, performers reveal their individuality during an audition for a Broadway musical, Jan. 11 through 20 with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, presented by Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts at the J.J. Ferrara Center, 212 West Broad St., Hazleton, 570-454-5451.

Spamalot, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “lovingly ripped off from the film classic ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail,’ ” tells the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, complete with flying cows, killer rabbits and show-stopping musical numbers, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 and 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Scranton Cultural Center at Masonic Temple, 420 North Washington Ave., Scranton. Tickets, 570-342-7784.

The Music Man, Meredith Willson’s story of a traveling con man who convinces the people of a small town to buy instruments and uniforms to start a band, Jan. 18 through Feb. 10 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Music Box Playhouse, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Info, 570-283-2115.

Wait Until Dark, the Frederick Knott thriller about a blind woman left to fend for herself amidst a group of con men who are hatching an elaborate scam. Can Suzy outwit the murderous visitors? Presented by Actors Circle at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Rd. in Scranton. Show dates are Jan. 31 through Feb. 10 with performances at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $12 general, $10 senior, $8 student. For reservations call 570-342-9707, or email to tickets@actorscircle.com. All reservations held 10 minutes until show time.